3 reasons there won't be any winners from Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

Is it possible to trust the integrity of Logan Paul, or even Floyd Mayweather for that matter? While both are famous for different reasons, they share a common goal: to obtain as much money as humanly possible.

Their methods of manipulation to obtain more green are akin to politicians during pre-election campaigns, except unlike their secretive face-saving political counterparts, they explicitly tell us: a dollar is what they need [hey hey].

The vile bragging of vast accumulations of wealth is not something new in the world of celebrity, or even the fight game. ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor was recently declared the richest athlete in the world by Forbes, but at least the Irishman still competes in professional MMA, although a future meaningless exhibition against an online personality feels somewhat inevitable.

Let’s look at three reasons why there won’t be any winners from Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul.

The legacy of Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul - Media Availability

With a staggering professional boxing record of 50-0, what does Floyd Mayweather gain from fighting a YouTuber?

The obvious answer is money - he is Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather after all - and of course there will be a substantial cheque heading his way, but for the first time in his career he seems uninterested in a fighting challenge.

Money aside, this exhibition fight is nothing but a blemish on an outstanding career. If he wins, it adds nothing to his legacy, but if he somehow loses, it will ruin everything he has ever done in the squared circle. There are so many amazing boxing matchups to be made if ‘Money’ really wanted to fight, perhaps a rematch with a new and improved Canelo Alvarez would be top of the list.

A Logan Paul win

Logan Paul Media Availability

Some say we never landed on the moon, some believe that the earth is flat, and some even think Tupac Shakur is still alive, chilling with Kurt Cobain in exile. Conspiracy theorist or not, fixed boxing matches have likely taken place throughout history, possibly even high profile fights.

Both Muhammad Ali vs Sonny Liston fights in 1964 and 1965 were suspected of being fixed, but the allegations were never proven. Ben Askren’s cinematic drop to the canvas from Jake Paul’s right hand doesn’t lend itself to conspiracies.

I Fight Floyd Mayweather This Sunday pic.twitter.com/0aN6FbefCS — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 1, 2021

In 50 professional boxing matches, not many boxers have even laid gloves on Floyd Mayweather, let alone knocked him out. If Logan Paul manages to do what a literal who’s who of professional boxing couldn’t, surely we have to question the legitimacy of the exhibition itself.

The fight goes the distance

Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul - Media Availability

While this fight is only scheduled for eight (rather than twelve) rounds, questions will be raised if the fight goes the distance.

Even at the ripe age of 44 years old, fight fans will expect Floyd Mayweather - possessor of 27 professional boxing knockout victories - to finish a YouTuber that could not even beat another YouTuber in two separate boxing matches.

always a pleasure chopping it up with the big guy. thanks for hosting me big bro 💪🏼 https://t.co/IRKJzDJVnD — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) May 31, 2021

The only way Floyd Mayweather could possibly come out of this exhibition fight with any dignity is if he knocks out Logan Paul within a few seconds, though we should keep a close eye on what way Paul goes down.

