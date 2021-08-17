5 most expensive things owned by Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather is widely regarded as one of the best boxers in the world, with a professional record of 50-0.

Nicknamed 'Money', the boxing great has accumulated a lot of wealth and fame in the 21 years of his sporting career, and continues to do so even after retirement. According to Forbes, Mayweather has earned $1 billion solely in prize money over the years.

After his most recent bout against Logan Paul, in which he made nearly $65 million, Floyd Mayweather claimed that he was the best when it came to 'legalized bank robbing'. There is no reason to doubt that statement.

However, while 'Money' Mayweather is good at earning money, he is equally good at spending it, as he owns some of the most ridiculously expensive things in the world. Here's a look at five of the most expensive items owned by Floyd Mayweather.

#5 Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita worth $4.8 million

Floyd Mayweather sports the most expensive car in the world | Image via Instagram @floydmayweather

Floyd Mayweather's love for cars goes way back to 1996 when he reportedly bought his first vehicle, a 600S Mercedes. Since then, 'Money' has acquired an outrageous car collection, buying and selling several luxury cars. In 2015, Mayweather purchased a Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita, which is one of only two of its kind in the world.

The $4.8 million whip has 1,018 horsepower and a top speed of 254 mph (409 kph). The race-ready ride was handcrafted in a fighter-jet hangar, and the one bought by Floyd Mayweather is the only one in the US.

Apart from its blinding top speed, the car also has a unique coated fiber solution that 'shines like millions of diamonds when the sun hits the car," according to the Koenigsegg website.

The company had initially planned to manufacture three models but decided to go with just two due to the complexity of the process, making the car even more rare and collectible. It was reported in late 2017 that Floyd Mayweather sold the rare collectible ride in an auction for $2.6 million.

The boxing legend decided to part ways with it to refurbish his car collection. Although he doesn't own the most expensive car in the world anymore, it is still too impressive a buy to not include in this list. Only the richest of the rich can have their hands on such a rare sports car, and Floyd Mayweather perfectly fits the profile.

