5 underrated Mike Tyson fights

Mike Tyson scaled the heights of boxing fame more than any other of his generation. At the peak of his career, the so-called 'Baddest Man on the Planet' was one of the most famous people globally. He remains a household name, as his highlight reels of peekaboo-style bobbing and weaving combined with explosive knockouts have cemented him in public memory as one of the most vicious boxers in history.

Mike Tyson retired with a record of 50-6-0 with 44 knockouts. Half of his losses came in his last four bouts, a pattern that began with his 2002 loss to Lennox Lewis.

'Iron Mike' Tyson retired in 2005 after consecutive losses to Danny Williams and Kevin McBride. In 1996 and 1997, the American lost back-to-back in his battles with Evander Holyfield. His only other loss was the infamous bout in 1990 when Buster Douglas knocked Tyson out in the 10th round.

His battles with Douglas, Holyfield and Trevor Berbick are well-known. However, the details behind most of his 50 fights are not quite as memorable. Here's a look at 5 of the most underrated fights of Tyson's career:

#5. Mike Tyson vs. Tony Tubbs

One of the boxers who earned respect from Mike Tyson was Tony Tubbs, a Cincinnati fighter on the American Olympic team in 1980.

Tony Tubbs turned professional in 1980. His record includes bouts against legendary boxers of the era, including Riddick Bowe, Jimmy Young, Jose Ribalta, Tim Witherspoon, and Mike Tyson. Tyson later said that Tubbs had the fastest hands of anyone he faced.

Tyson and Tubbs competed for the WBA, WBC, and IBF Titles in Tokyo, Japan, in 1988. The fight began slowly. Tyson attempted to find his way to Tubbs with a lunging jab and his trademark bob-and-weave movement. But Tyson found himself tangled up in a clinch when he managed to get inside. Before long, the taller Tubbs was caught with several sharp overhand rights, which nearly put the challenger down in the first.

The second round was close and vicious. Tyson and Tubbs traded shots, but the damage inflicted was uneven. With 20 seconds left in the round, 'Iron Mike' dropped Tubbs with a left hook, sending him stumbling to the ropes, where he collapsed.

#4. Mike Tyson vs. Mitch Green II

Mike Tyson and Mitch Green first fought at Madison Square Garden in New York in 1986. Tyson, who turned professional in March 1985, already had a record of 20-0 with 19 knockouts.

Though Tyson stepped into the ring with some formidable opponents, Green was likely his toughest to date.

The Bronx fighter was shot twice before he even reached adulthood. In an interview with The Ring in 2014, Tyson said that Green also had the fastest feet of anyone he faced:

"I think Mitch Green had the fastest feet. It was very tough to set up near him and throw big shots."

The fight with Green was a grueling contest between two tough men. Tyson won via unanimous decision. However, their most interesting clash came in 1989, when the boxers ran into one another at a Harlem clothes store. It was, of course, off the books.

It was 4am at a Dapper Dan's, and a drunk Mike Tyson was buying a custom jacket with a Public Enemy quote embroidered on the back. Green, high on PCP and bare-chested, came through the door in a rage to question Tyson about the money he was still owed for their fight.

Tyson swiftly turned his rings around and started swinging. The initial scrap was reportedly one-sided. After a series of unanswered punches, Tyson also allegedly put Green down with a roundhouse kick.

But, as the heavyweight champion and his driver fled to the car, Green gave chase and the fight started again out on the street. Eventually, Tyson caught green with an uppercut that sent the bare-chested man down, knocking him cold. The police arrived, but no charges were placed, and both men left the scene with nothing on their records.

#3 Mike Tyson vs. Frank Bruno I

Frank Bruno took on Mike Tyson in 1989 and 1996.

In 1989, Tyson, the then Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion, faced off against Frank Bruno, a London heavyweight who had a record of 32-2. Bruno had knocked out 30 of his last 34 opponents. Bruno is now regarded as one of the best knockout artists in heavyweight history. When he retired, he had a 95% knockout-to-win ratio.

Tyson defeated Bruno in 1989 and again in 1996. The victory over the Londoner in the rematch was a more dominant performance, but the first fight with the Briton saw Tyson falter, and it was a bout where he had to dig deep for the win.

In 1989, Bruno was dropped moments into the fight. However, he came back and rocked the champion with a series of big hooks towards the end of the round, causing Tyson to stagger on his feet. For five tough rounds, the men grappled and slugged it out. As the fight wore on, Tyson grew increasingly dominant. After trapping the Londoner on the ropes and landing digging uppercuts and hooks, the referee stopped the fight.

#2. Mike Tyson vs. Tony Tucker

In 2014 Mike Tyson called Tony Tucker the best boxer he ever faced. They fought in Las Vegas in 1987 for the WBA, WBC, and IBF Titles. Though Tyson won by unanimous decision, it was a close fight. Tucker became the fourth man in Tyson's 31 bouts to last the distance.

Tucker came out of the corner with aggression and won the first round, pumping Tyson at a distance. With a well-placed and strong jab, the taller man managed to control large portions of the fight. Yet, Tyson landed the most punishing and effective punches throughout the contest. With his points win, Tyson ended an eight-year streak for Tucker, who had been undefeated since 1979.

#1 Mike Tyson vs. Jose Ribalta

Cuba's Jose Ribalta made his professional debut in 1982. He served as a sparring partner for the likes of Trevor Berbick and Gerry Cooney. Though not the most well-known boxer of his era, Ribalta fought some of the best heavyweights of the that time, including Larry Holmes, Vitali Klitschko, Razer Ruddock, and Tony Tubbs.

Tyson called Ribalta one of the best boxers he ever faced. In an interview with The Ring, 'Iron Mike' said that Ribalta was the strongest man he stood in the ring with and had the hardest chin:

"I hit Jose Ribalta with everything, and he took everything and kept coming back for more."

Tyson met Ribalta in August 1986. The bout was a toe-to-toe scrap with three knockdowns. Tyson hit Ribalta 220 times, but the Cuban boxer fought back before the referee stopped the contest in round 10.

