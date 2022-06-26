All about Mayweather Promotions' rising prodigy Richardson Hitchins

Richardson Hitchins is one of boxing's rising stars. At 24 years of age and possessing an undefeated record of 14-0 with six knockouts, the Brooklyn-born fighter is steadily climbing through the ranks.

The New Yorker is currently signed with Floyd Mayweather's promotional company — Mayweather Promotions — and competes in the super lightweight division (140lbs).

Richardson, a 2016 Olympian, has already fought on prominent American networks such as Showtime and Fox Sports. Given that he is signed with one of the sport's most popular stars, and has begun appearing on national television, the young American could possibly be on the path to becoming one of the top names in the sport.

Does Richardson Hitchins have the necessary in-ring tools to succeed?

Hitchins' last fight was a ten-round bout that saw him stop journeyman Angel Sarinana Rodriguez (12-10-3) in the fourth round. Before that, the New Yorker defeated Malik 'Iceman' Hawkins (18-1) via unanimous decision.

Standing at 5'10" and equipped with an enormous 74in reach, Richardson has all the physical tools necessary to become a problem for any opponent between the ropes.

Another strength to Hitchins' credit is his solid amateur background. The former Olympian may not have a gold medal to his name, however, prior to turning professional he stepped into the ring with the likes of Abraham Nova, Jamaine Ortiz, Gary Antuanne Russell, and Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Vergil and Russell have specifically gone on to become top-ranked contenders in their respective divisions and both men could be eyeing title shots shortly.

Another factor that may benefit Richardson Hitchins is the weightclass that he fights at. The 140 pound kingpin, Josh Taylor, recently vacated his WBA Title. The Scottish star had a less than stellar outing when he won a razor-close decision against Jack Catterall in his last fight. Taylor also claimed to be moving up to welterweight after his lackluster victory.

If the champion were to vacate his three remaining belts, this would mean the super lightweight division would become open for the taking. Should Hitchins rack up just a few more solid wins, he could very well challenge for the title in 2023. Interestingly enough, Gary Antuanne Russell and Hitchins both currently fight at 140, meaning a potential rematch from their amateur days could happen down the line as well.

Hopefully, promotional woes do not obstruct Richardson Hitchins' career

Richardson Hitchins signed with Mayweather Promotions in early 2017, shortly after the 2016 Olympics in Brazil. Floyd Mayweather's promotional company has been the home of several champions in the sport, including Angelo Leo, Mickey Bey, Badou Jack, and most notably, Gervonta Davis.

While not possessing the championship-calbire roster like Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Sport or Bob Arum's Top Rank, Mayweather Promotions still benefits from being led by one of the sport's biggest superstars.

While it was a major step for the then 19-year-old Hitchins to sign with Mayweather, fast forward a few years later, some dissatisfaction could have since brewed.

In a March interview with YSM Sports Media, Hitchins spoke about the level of his recent competition and how he was yet to face the elite fighters of the division. The 2016 Olympian touched on the fact that Mayweather's company was not "focused" on him and that he wished to be more active in the ring.

In 2020, the young New Yorker fought twice, and only once in 2021. The only bout he has had so far this year was his stoppage victory against Rodriguez last month.

In the interview, Hitchins also stated: "My promoter isn't believing in me the way they should."

The sport of boxing is absolutely littered with stories of fighters having difficulties with their promoters. Andre Ward famously stopped fighting for nearly two years after disputes with his promoter at the time, Dan Goossen. Oscar De La Hoya, Mikey Garcia, and even Floyd Mayweather himself all had promotional problems with Bob Arum and eventually left the veteran promoter.

The last thing a young fighter and rising star like Richardson Hitchins needs is for his career to become marred with promotional disputes. Hopefully, the Brooklyn-born boxer will be able to stay more active in the second half of 2022, and eventually maybe even challenge for a world title next year.

Watch Hitchins' full interview with YSM Sports Media in the video below:

