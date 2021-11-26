Amanda Serrano feels like she's finally getting acknowledgement and recognition after signing with Jake Paul

Amanda Serrano spoke about the perks of signing with Jake Paul's promotion in a recent interview with TMZ Sports. Jake Paul not only stepped inside the cage as a boxer but expanded his footprint in the boxing community when he started his own promotional company called Most Valuable Promotions.

Serrano, who is one of the best female boxers currently, spoke about the enhanced recognition she has received since signing with Paul. The seven division boxing champion, who has held nine titles in her illustrious career, said:

"Definitely, one hundred percent [it has got me thr spotlight that I deserve]. It's about time that we get that recognition, I've been training and working so hard and all the stuff that I've accomplished with boxing, I've never really been acknowledged and it's the best decision I've ever made...It's just that there's a little more pressure now, because I got to work a little bit harder now because I'm under a big platform now under Jake Paul, so I want to continue to prove that I am the best."

Watch Amanda Serrano's full interview with TMZ Sports below:

The Puerto Rican professional boxer will now face Miriam Gutierrez on December 18 on the undercard of the highly anticipated fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury.

Serrano has been undefeated since 2012 and has only lost once via unanimous decision against Frida Wallberg.

Jake Paul was full of praise for Amanda Serrano when the boxer signed with his promotion company

After Amanda Serrano signed with Most Valuable Promotions, more commonly known as MVP, Jake Paul had a few words of appreciation for the 33-year-old boxer.

'The Problem Child', while speaking to ESPN, said:

"Without really much help she's gotten this far, with just her skills," Paul said. "She hasn't had someone with a big platform really put her on. She's so marketable. And really the sky's the limit, and that's what we do at MVP. There's a new era of boxing and there's a new way about promoting these fights and there's a new way to become a big fighter. So, she already has the skills, and now we're going to add our secret sauce into the equation."

