"We look forward to doing great business" - Amanda Serrano signs a deal with Jake Paul's management company

Amanda Serrano has signed a deal with Jake Paul's management teams Most Valuable Promotions and BAVAFA Sports.

The Puerto Rican boxer currently holds a 41-1-1 record in her 43-bout career so far. The unified featherweight champion was last seen fighting on the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley card at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on August 29. Amanda Serrano secured a unanimous decision victory over Mexico's Yamileth Mercado.

In a recent Instagram post, Serrano announced her new deal with Jake Paul and his management teams. The 32-year-old is clearly excited about their new partnership.

"I’m excited to announce I’m part of @jakepaul and his management teams @mostvaluablepromotions, @bavafasports moving forward. We look forward to doing great business and making a bit of more history together. This moment of congratulations was captured by @justjesseee," captioned Amanda Serrano.

Serrano has also tried her hand at mixed martial arts. She holds a 2-0-1 record in three fights. Her most recent win came via submission this year against Valentina Garcia at June's iKON Fighting Federation 7 event in Mexico.

Jake Paul challenges Dana White to allow Amanda Nunes to fight Amanda Serrano

Jake Paul's obsession with the UFC continued recently. 'The Problem Child' challenged the MMA promotion's president Dana White to allow women's featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes to fight Amanda Serrano in a boxing bout.

In a recent tweet, Paul also said that he wanted to fight former UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal. He added that if White allows the two active roster members to take on him and Serrano and the UFC duo wins, he will not taunt the company anymore.

But if Jake Paul and Amanda Serrano were to win, then the UFC kingpin would have to allow any fighter under UFC contract to face the YouTuber.

Jake Paul has already defeated the likes of former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and retired mixed martial artist Ben Askren. He holds a 4-0 record in professional boxing.

