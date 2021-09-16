Jake Paul claims he'll stop targeting the UFC if Jorge Masvidal beats him in a boxing match

Jake Paul has offered Dana White a way out of the YouTuber-turned-boxer's consistent slamming of the UFC president and his promotion.

In response to Dana White's latest comments, which suggested Jake Paul wouldn't pursue a fight against Anderson Silva, the 24-year-old took to Twitter to challenge the UFC kingpin. 'The Problem Child' wrote that he wants to fight White's star talent and strikers who are in their prime.

The YouTube sensation further laid down the challenge by asking for a boxing match against Jorge Masvidal. At one point, 'Gamebred' trained alongside Paul in the lead-up to his fight against Masvidal's former rival Ben Askren.

'The Problem Child' also wants the UFC to send Amanda Nunes to the ring. Paul suggested the Brazilian should fight featherweight boxing champion Amanda Serrano in what would certainly be another huge crossover bout.

The terms of Paul's challenge? If Paul and Serrano win, White would have to let any fighter under a UFC contract face Jake Paul if they so wish. On the other hand, if Masvidal and Nunes win, Jake Paul would leave Dana White and the UFC alone.

Check out Jake Paul's challenge to Dana White below:

Who could be next for Jake Paul in the world of boxing?

Jake Paul is currently coming off a huge win over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. While it seems the next big fight on the radar for Paul is against Tommy Fury, it looks like the unbeaten star is now vouching for a huge showdown against Jorge Masvidal.

The two men have been engaged in a feud since the lead-up to Jake Paul's fight against Woodley. 'Gamebred' had picked 'The Chosen One' to beat 'The Problem Child'. But Masvidal's prediction didn't sit well with the younger Paul brother.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Anderson Silva vs. Jake Paul next.



Jake Paul wants to fight another MMA legend in a boxing fight.



Anderson Silva is the only available option right now. Anderson Silva vs. Jake Paul next.



Jake Paul wants to fight another MMA legend in a boxing fight.



Anderson Silva is the only available option right now. https://t.co/PzggrUQDNT

Also Read

Another option is Anderson Silva. The middleweight legend recorded another win inside the ring this past weekend. He brutally knocked out Tito Ortiz. The former UFC middleweight champion has looked sensational in his last two boxing matches and has also shown his respect towards both Logan and Jake Paul.

A fight between 'The Spider' and either of the Paul brothers could be a possibility at some point down the line.

Get taken down by our dominant MMA coverage. Follow us!

Edited by Harvey Leonard