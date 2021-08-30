Twitter reacts as Amanda Serrano dominates her opponent while boxing with Air Jordans on the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley card

Amanda Serrano recently romped to victory against Yamileth Mercado while making a bold fashion statement at the same time. Serrano successfully defended her unified WBC, IBO, and WBO titles over the course of a 10-round fight against Mercado.

In the fight that served as a co-main event for the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight card, Amanda Serrano was seen sporting a pair of Jordan 6 Rings 'Island Green' inside the squared circle.

Serrano stepped into the contest as the aggressor and had her foot on the gas right from the first bell. While Mercado was initially able to hold her own in front of Serrano, there was an identifiable difference in their skills.

Amanda Serrano had her opponent on the back foot for the entirety of the matchup. Never did she feel too threatened by what her opponent brought to the table.

Amanda Serrano bolsters her record following a routing of Yamileth Mercado

Boasting a highly impressive record of 40-1-1 ahead of the fight, Amanda Serrano built on her legacy with yet another win over Yamileth Mercado. Out of all of these wins, Amanda Serrano has managed to record a whopping 30 KO/TKOs throughout her illustrious career. The only loss of her career came at the hands of Frida Wallberg way back in 2012. The Swede walked away with a unanimous decision win.

Serrano's fashion choices going into her fight against Mercado prompted a myriad of responses from fans on social media. Here are some of the best of them:

Amanda Serrano beating this girl’s ass in some Jordan 6 Rings boxing shoes. Don’t ever disrespect them pros again — Ashton Morris (@ashtonmorris1) August 30, 2021

Jordan make boxing 11s now or she just out there in basketball shoes?!?!?!?! #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/KBcJimdSvW — Chris D. (@chrisdogan) August 30, 2021

Why this lady in the ring with Team Jordan boxing shoes?!😂🤣 — Runtz Financial 💵 (@EddieRuntz) August 30, 2021

Serrano isn't even wearing boxing shoes she's actually wearing one my my favorite pairs of shoes 6 Ring Jordan's n I have them I'm 2 different colors #jakepaulvstyronwoodley #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/gofUh85905 — BluePittMMAFAX (@Russellh519er) August 30, 2021

Yup! Amanda Serrano got the unanimous decision victory boxing in the Jordan 6 Rings “Island Green” 🥊 https://t.co/CZtXSD5AUi pic.twitter.com/Ig3f2GfBbA — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) August 30, 2021

Amanda Serrano is the first boxer I've seen wearing Air Jordan's during a bout pic.twitter.com/xCxs7ZzD6Y — He Who Remains (@fudgie88) August 30, 2021

Amanda Serrano boxing with Jordan 6 Rings!?? They don’t even look like they’re modified to box in 🤯 — Marsy (@morenzyy) August 30, 2021

In addition to being a seven-division champion, Amanda Serrano recently dipped her toes in the murky waters of MMA. She most recently butt heads with Valentina Garcia at iKon Fighting Federation 7 in June, recording a first-round win with a guillotine choke. The novice mixed martial artist hopes to enjoy the same success in MMA that she has in the pugilistic circles.

