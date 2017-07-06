Amir Khan ready for a showdown with Vijender Singh

Amir vs Vijender on the cards?

by Sarthak Sharma News 06 Jul 2017, 23:09 IST

Amir Khan has roots in Pakistan

What’s the story?

Professional boxer and Olympic medalist Amir Khan made headlines this week with the impending release of Super Boxing League in Delhi on 7th July. Amir discussed the event and the possibility of facing Indian boxer Vijender Singh.

“We would love to fight one day. It can definitely happen. It would be a fight between India versus Pakistan,” said Amir who has his roots in Pakistan. The showdown would certainly be one for the ages.

In case you didn’t know…

Amir Khan is a British professional boxer who won a silver medal at the 2004 Olympics and became the youngest ever Brit to win a boxing Olympic medal. His last bout was in 2016 and fans have been waiting for an in-ring return ever since.

He is one of the co-promoters for the Super Boxing League which begins in Delhi to bring out some of the best young talents in the world and provide an exciting format for fans to engage in. The show will air on Sony ESPN.

The heart of the matter

A potential India vs Pakistan bout is on our hands if Vijender and Amir decide to mix it up in the boxing ring and ticket sales will surely go through the roof if this does materialise. Speaking with Times of India, Amir discussed the SBL and why they chose India as their destination.

A high level of infrastructure and an audience of over a billion people were the main reasons for the league taking place in India as per Amir.

The Brit also discussed the desire to fight in his native Pakistan along with Dubai and London. He went on to discuss the possibilities of a fight later this year when he recovers from a hand injury which kept out the boxing ace for over a year. His return will surely be welcomed by boxing fans around the world.

What’s next?

The Super Boxing League is surely going to be an exciting event and provides Indian boxers the opportunity to mix it up with the world’s best in the sport.

With Vijender facing Chinese boxer Zulpikar in a “King of Asia” bout, the young boxers have all the inspiration they need this week to give 100% and take home a rich purse and get noticed on the world boxing scene. It promises excitement and thrill.

Author’s take

A Vijender-Amir fight has the makings of a classic with both men former Olympic medalists and pretty much at their peak. A healthy Amir Khan will pose a threat to the confident Vijender and the bout will be telecast all over the world with special interest from India and Pakistan.

Expect sales to hit high numbers if these two respectful yet competitive athletes decide to put on a show for the boxing audience.

