Video: When Andrew Tate knocked out UFC fighter Luke Barnatt with a thunderous body kick 

Andrew Tate broke UFC veteran Luke Barnatt's ribs in a sparring session. The kickboxing champion is currently hunting for a fight with Jake Paul. The two are rumored to be a possible boxing match in October, which would no doubt be a massive fight.

Throughout his career, 'The Problem Child' has been bashed for not fighting a boxer. Instead, he's fought MMA fighters in the boxing ring, as he's scored wins over names such as Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

Like Paul, Tate has fought MMA fighters as well. However, the difference is that Tate went into their sport to do it. The kickboxing champion had a brief foray into the MMA world 12 years ago and took on an amateur bout with Luke Barnatt.

The London-native went on to have a stint in the UFC and appeared on The Ultimate Fighter. However, before becoming a professional fighter, he squared off with Tate at the Ultimate Warrior Challenge 12 in the U.K.

On the night, the kickboxing champion showed off his skills as he scored a unanimous decision victory after three rounds. Years later, Tate and Barnatt decided to train together and threw on the gloves for a sparring session.

In that session, the kickboxer once again got the better of the UFC veteran. In the video, Tate landed a devastating side kick that dropped Barnatt, resulting in a broken rib. It's safe to say the 35-year-old is dangerous, even in training.

Watch Andrew Tate and Luke Barnatt sparring in the video below:

Will Andrew Tate fight Jake Paul?

While nothing is confirmed, Andrew Tate seems to be the front runner to face Jake Paul next.

'The Problem Child' has been out of action since his knockout victory over Tyron Woodley in December 2021. Paul was scheduled to face Hasim Rahman Jr. in New York City this month, but the fight was called off due to the latter's weight issues.

Following the cancelation, Paul and his team targeted a quick turnaround. Names such as Mike Tyson and Anderson Silva were once again linked to the YouTuber, but instead, a new name has become the frontrunner.

Many reports have surfaced stating that Andrew Tate might fight Jake Paul next. While the showdown hasn't been confirmed, both men, along with their teams, have teased that a fight could happen as soon as October.

TheBreadBatch @TheBreadBatch Jake Paul vs Andrew Tate is rumoured to be in talks for October Jake Paul vs Andrew Tate is rumoured to be in talks for October https://t.co/eayJJdMpG6

