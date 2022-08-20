"Why would I not punch him in the face for money?" - Andrew Tate validates a potential fight against KSI

Andrew Tate wouldn't mind entering the boxing ring with KSI.

While the controversial kickboxer hasn't fought in years, he's still one of the most well-known figures in the online space. A dramatic escalation in popularity has led to him being linked to a possible showdown with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Some reports have stated that the two could square off in October later this year. To add credance to the rumor, Tate was recently seen meeting with Paul's manager and promoter, Nakisa Bidarian. In the event that they don't fight, there's another big name the kickboxer wouldn't mind facing.

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR



Jake Paul vs Andrew Tate is in the works!



PS: Buy the KSI PPV here: #Ad Andrew Tate is meeting with Jake Paul’s people!Jake Paul vs Andrew Tate is in the works!PS: Buy the KSI PPV here: prf.hn/click/camref:1… Andrew Tate is meeting with Jake Paul’s people! Jake Paul vs Andrew Tate is in the works! PS: Buy the KSI PPV here: prf.hn/click/camref:1… #Ad https://t.co/KaOPrzvMIm

In a recent appearance on Adin Ross's stream, Andrew Tate discussed a matchup with YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI. 'The Nightmare' is another fighter in discussions to face 'The Problem Child' next, and is set to return to the ring later this month.

As for the matchup between Tate and the YouTuber, the kickboxer would be down for it. He explained that he would certainly take the fight given the amount of money he would likely earn from it.

While streaming, Tate stated:

"If someone were to come along with the right amount of money, say 50 million, whatever. You think I'm going to say no I can't fight him? Why would I not fight KSI? Why would I not? I don't care. Why would I not punch him in the face for money? I I have nothing that is going to prevent me from fighting this man, I'll fight anybody. I've been fighting my whole life."

When did Andrew Tate last fight?

Andrew Tate hasn't competed in combat sports since December 2020.

'King Cobra' in his heyday was one of the best kickboxers in Europe. Tate is a four-time kickboxing champion and has won championships in two different weight divisions. His professional kickboxing record reportedly sits at 43-9, with the last fight coming nearly two years ago.

In that outing, Tate scored a TKO victory over Cosmin Lingurar in Romania. The 35-year-old clearly had a lot of rust, as he was coming off a long layoff. He still looked good enough to score the win.

In that time away from the ring, Tate has only become a bigger star. While he's not a very active fighter, it seems that fans may see him in the ring sooner rather than later, with a name such as Jake Paul or KSI.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh