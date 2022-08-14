Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2: Age, height, weight , record and more

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk are set to clash for a second time on August 20 in Jeddah. The pair will battle it out for the IBF, IBO, WBO, WBA and Ring Magazine Heavyweight Championships.

Joshua and Usyk first shared the ring last September at the Tottenham Stadium in London. The Ukrainian sprung an upset victory by dominating 'AJ' over twelve rounds to be awarded a unanimous points decision.

Watch the full fight replay of Joshua vs Usyk 1:

Both Anthony Joshua and Usyk are in the latter stages of their careers. 'AJ' is 32 years old after making his professional debut almost ten years against Emmanuel Leo in 2013. Meanwhile, Usyk is 35 years old and also entered the pro ranks in 2013 when he stopped Felipe Romero in five rounds.

Joshua is the taller of the two who stands at six foot, six inches whereas Usyk is considerably shorter at six-foot, three. In the previous encounter, 'AJ' was also much heavier, weighing in at 240 lbs compared to Usyk at approximately 221 lbs.

However, there have been reports that Joshua could come in lighter for the rematch and Usyk will be at his heaviest weight ever.

Watch Usyk training:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @Usykaa] Oleksandr Usyk less than two weeks out from the Anthony Joshua rematch…@Usykaa] Oleksandr Usyk less than two weeks out from the Anthony Joshua rematch…[🎥 @Usykaa] https://t.co/ZSIJqWaCf4

Joshua and Usyk both have crafted impressive professional records. 'AJ' has 24 wins and only two losses. Usyk, on the other hand. is still undefeated with a record of 19 wins and no losses.

Frank Warren believes Oleksandr Usyk will stop Anthony Joshua

There has been much debate among the boxing fraternity regarding who will emerge victorious in the Usyk-Joshua rematch. Regardless, Queensbury promoter Frank Warren believes 'AJ' will lose in convincing fashion again. Here's what Warren said in an interview with Boxing Social:

"I think this time round. I expect. I think he will stop him. And this is not a rematch like he had with Ruiz [Andy], who you know, trained in his larder. This fella is a complete athlete, Usyk. He's trained hard. You know, he's in camp. He takes it seriously. So I think he's gonna have his hands full."

Watch the full interview:

Anthony Joshua famously avenged his defeat to Andy Ruiz back in 2019 after being stopped by the Mexican American earlier that year. But Usyk is widely considered one of the best boxers in the world and is vastly more disciplined than Ruiz.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik