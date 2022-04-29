Watch: Andy Ruiz Jr. gives an update on his training team and next fight

Former Heavyweight Champion Andy Ruiz Jr. recently discussed what's next for him in training and his upcoming fights.

After his loss to Anthony Joshua, there were rumors that the 34-2 boxer might be leaving his coach Eddy Reynoso. Ruiz Jr. cleared up any and all confusion in an interview with ESNews:

"Eddy is an amazing coach, and he has so much experience fighting lefties. That's why I want him to help me."

Reynoso is the world-renowned coach of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and has helped the 57-1-2 fighter win many bouts against southpaws. Lefties often prove difficult for boxers who fight orthodox, but Reynoso has plenty of experience dealing with them.

The 45-year-old coach has trained 35 world champions, including Oscar Larios, Julio Cesar Martinez, Esmeralda Moreno, and Nancy Franco.

It seems likely that the 'Destroyer' will stick with Reynoso for his next fight against Luis Ortiz and work his way back towards a title shot.

Watch the full video here:

Andy Ruiz Jr. discusses respect in the boxing world, credits Jake Paul

Andy Ruiz Jr. offered a teachable moment for fight fans who take boxing lightly. In the same interview, he stated:

"We're risking our freaking lives in there to feed our families, and people think that it's a game. It's not."

Ruiz Jr. even paid his regards to 'The Problem Child', Jake Paul. The 5-0 fighter and former YouTube star came onto the boxing scene in 2020. The former Heavyweight Champion has made note of Paul's short career thus far and credited him for risking his health to fight former UFC fighters and champions:

"A lot of people, they talk sh*t about him, but I respect him."

In the world of boxing, it is not uncommon to hear of the terrible injuries fighters deal with. Some of the most common include significant brain damage from too many years of fighting and too many blows to the head.

As Andy Ruiz Jr. explains, respect is everything in this tough sport, and he makes sure to pay it to everyone who makes the long, lonely walk to the ring.

