Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Luis Ortiz fight news breaks as Tyrone Spong may gets replaced

Andy Ruiz Jr.'s return to the boxing ring looked certain as the former heavyweight champion was set to take on Tyrone Spong on July 16. However, as per recent reports, the fight has seemingly fallen off the cards and Ruiz Jr. will fight Luis Ortiz instead.

Boxing journalist Michael Benson took to Twitter to reveal the same and suggested that Ruiz Jr. vs. Ortiz would happen first because the former had signed the contract to fight 'King Kong' before signing a contract with Tyrone Spong. Benson posted on Twitter about the situation:

"Andy Ruiz Jr is reportedly set to fight Luis Ortiz next and not Tyrone Spong. It’s claimed Ruiz Jr signed a contract to fight Ortiz before he signed to fight Spong."

Check out the post below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Andy Ruiz Jr is reportedly set to fight Luis Ortiz next and not Tyrone Spong. It's claimed Ruiz Jr signed a contract to fight Ortiz before he signed to fight Spong. [According to @ESPN]

Andy Ruiz Jr. burst into the spotlight back in 2019 when he shook the world by beating Anthony Joshua. 'The Destroyer' stopped 'AJ' in the seventh round of the fight to become the new heavyweight champion.

However, Ruiz Jr. ended up losing the rematch via unanimous decision. Since then, 'The Destroyer' has fought only once, which was back in May 2021 against Chris Arreola.

With Andy Ruiz Jr. seemingly set to take on Luiz Ortiz this summer, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top when the two clash inside the squared circle.

Derek Chisora invited Andy Ruiz Jr. for a fight in London

'The Destroyer' has been looking for an opponent for a while now. In March 2022, Ruiz Jr. took to Twitter to ask fans to suggest an opponent for his next outing.

Former heavyweight contender Derek Chisora took this opportunity open handed and replied to Ruiz Jr.'s tweet by saying:

"Want to come to London?#WAR"

Take a look at the tweet:

It is worth noting that Derek Chisora had no plans to return to boxing following his fight against Joseph Parker. However, he might have changed his mind and wanted to fight the former heavyweight champion.

Even though Derek Chisora would've liked a breakthrough fight against 'The Destroyer', the possibility of that fight happening at the moment is very low. It is very unlikely that the two will fight each other anytime soon.

