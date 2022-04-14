Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Tyrone Spong set for July 16th on Triller Fight Club

Andy Ruiz Jr.'s return to the ring is set, and he's going to take on unbeaten Tyrone Spong.

'The Destroyer' burst into the spotlight in 2019. Coming in on short-notice against Anthony Joshua, he was apart of one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. Ruiz Jr. claimed gold with a seventh-round knockout as a massive underdog.

However, since that fight, he's had a lot of ups and downs. In his rematch with 'AJ', Ruiz Jr. came in massively overweight, especially compared to his previous fight with Joshua. He then went on to lose via unanimous decision after getting dominated by the Brit's jab.

Following that loss, he switched trainers to Eddy Reynoso, best known for coaching Canelo Alvarez. His first test came against former title challenger Chris Arreola in May 2021. It was a test that he passed, winning via unanimous decision.

Since that victory, he's been absent from the ring. Despite rumored bouts against Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker allegedly being in the works, neither came to frution. However, the former champion is now set to return.

Triller Fight Club announced earlier today that Ruiz Jr. will return against the undefeated Tyrone Spong on July 16th in Mexico City. The bout is expected to be broadcast on pay-per-view.

'King of the Ring' has competed in kickboxing, MMA, as well as boxing, and is currently 14-0 inside the squared circle. However, he's yet to face anyone with the pedigree of Ruiz Jr.

Watch Triller Fight Club's announcement video below:

Can Tyrone Spong upset Andy Ruiz Jr.?

In the boxing community, this matchup is turning a lot of heads. The main reason being that it feels like a bit of a mismatch on paper.

Tyrone Spong is far from a bad boxer. He's currently undefeated and holds two heavyweight championships. Granted, they're the WBC and WBO Latino titles, but he's still an accomplished fighter. That being said, he's never fought close to championship level.

Meanwhile, Ruiz Jr.'s last fight against Arreola was seen as his 'tune-up' bout. Essentially a step down in competition before he goes back to fighting for heavyweight gold. Instead of fighting a top-ranked contender next, he's fighting Spong, who hasn't fought since 2019.

Andy Ruiz Jr. is already seen as a massive favorite in this fight, and for a reason. However, at heavyweight, anything can happen. 'The Destroyer's' own career is proof of that.

Edited by wkhuff20