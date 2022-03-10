Watch: Andy Ruiz Jr. looks faster and sharper as he gets back in the gym 

It seems that Andy Ruiz Jr. is back at the gym. The former heavyweight champion has been seen doing some pad work ahead of a return to the gym.

'Destroyer' has been out of the ring since May 2021 against Chris Arreola. The former heavyweight champion scored a unanimous decision victory in his first bout since losing his title to Anthony Joshua in December 2019.

It now seems that Ruiz Jr. is returning to the gym to prepare for a potential comeback. TalkSPORT's Michael Benson reported on a video that showed the Mexican working at the gym. The clip showed a noticeably quick Ruiz Jr. showing his trademark speed while hitting pads in training.

Watch Andy Ruiz Jr. showcase his speed on the pads in the video below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



Andy Ruiz Jr back in the gym…

Andy Ruiz Jr. is in talks to possibly fight Joseph Parker next

Andy Ruiz Jr.'s next fight is yet to be set. However, recent reports state that 'Destroyer' could face Joseph Parker on his return to the ring.

The New Zealander's team recently reached out to Ruiz Jr. to possibly make a rematch between the two former champions. Both men are coming off big wins, so the fight would make a lot of sense to propel them back into the title picture.

See Michael Benson's tweet about Andy Ruiz Jr.'s rematch with Joseph Parker below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Joseph Parker has said his team have reached out to Andy Ruiz Jr's team to try and make a rematch between them next.

If the bout comes to fruition, it would be a rematch of their December 2016 outing. The New Zealand headliner bout saw the WBO Heavyweight title on the line after the championship was vacated by Tyson Fury, who was battling depression and drug addiction.

The fight was a 12-round slugfest that saw both men get loads of big shots in. Parker was given the nod via majority decision at the end of the contest and became the new WBO Heavyweight Champion. However, the decision was quite controversial.

Many fans and onlookers thought that Ruiz Jr. had done enough to win the decision. Various high-profile figures thought the Mexican should've won the close decision and that Parker got the nod because the event took place in his home country.

Now, almost six years later, it seems that Ruiz Jr. and Parker may soon get the chance to put the controversial decision to bed with a possible rematch.

