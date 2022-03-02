Anthony Joshua's 5 Greatest Wins

Anthony Joshua is one of the best boxers of his generation. Soft-spoken and built like a superhero, possessing solid fundamentals and brutal punching power, the British fighter had a swift rise to superstardom after winning a gold medal at the 2012 Olympics.

As a professional, the Watford-born boxer is a two-time unified heavyweight champion and currently holds a professional record of 24-2. 'AJ' competes in a division brimming with elite talent. The likes of Oleksandr Usyk, Dillian Whyte, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are all fighting in the same weightclass.

One of the sport's most well-known stars and fighting professionally since 2013, Joshua has crafted a stellar resume filled with accolades and championships. Despite losing his titles in his latest bout, at only 32 years of age, 'AJ' still has time to establish a long-lasting legacy.

In this list, we take a look at 5 of Joshua's greatest wins.

#5. Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte

Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte was a fight between two bitter rivals. There was a history of bad blood between the British pair, as Whyte defeated Joshua during their amateur careers. Both men entered the O2 Arena in London undefeated on December 12th, 2015 and the buildup leading up to the clash was filled with animosity.

The press conferences were heated, insults were hurled, and British fans were left wondering not only who the better fighter was, but which man would be able to capture success on the world stage.

From the opening bell, the two rivals threw nothing but heat. Both were determined to start the fight with power punches. The first round was action-packed and saw Joshua hurt Whyte early. Sticking his tongue out and walking his opponent down, 'AJ' got off to a dominant start.

If any fans thought the animosity between the two fighters was artificial and fabricated, these notions were quickly dispelled when both men threw punches after the closing bell.

Aside from the second round that saw Dillian Whyte wobble his rival, the fight ultimately went Anthony Joshua's way. The longer the bout dragged on, the more 'AJ' was able to consistently find his mark and land the harder and crisper shots. In the seventh round, Joshua ended the fight with a sensational uppercut that sent Whyte falling to the canvas, with one arm desperately clinging to the ropes.

The domestic clash showcased Joshua's readiness and resilience for the world stage. In his very next fight, he went on to capture the IBF Heavyweight Title against American champion Charles Martin.

#4. Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker

On March 31st, 2018, Anthony Joshua defeated Joseph Parker.

Joshua and Parker met in Cardiff, Wales at the Principality Stadium. Despite the immense excitement surrounding the unification bout, by the final bell, many fans believed the fight failed to live up to the hype. There was much criticism directed at referee Giuseppe Quartarone for constantly breaking the fighters up and not allowing them to work on the inside.

The Cardiff clash didn't have any knockdowns nor did it have as many exciting exchanges as some of Joshua's earlier fights. However, the bout was still significant to the heavyweight landscape.

In 2018, there were three heavyweight champions in the sport of boxing. Deontay Wilder held the WBC Heavyweight crown while Anthony Joshua held the WBA (Super), IBF and IBO Titles. In New Zealand, the 26-year-old Joseph Parker reigned as the WBO Heavyweight Champion.

Parker was a crafty fighter with an iron chin. Although he didn't have the earth-shattering power of a Deontay Wilder, he was still a champion who possessed the technical grit to give any heavyweight problems. Prior to the bout with 'AJ', Parker had a terrific record. Standing at 24-0, the New Zealander boasted wins over the likes of Andy Ruiz, Hughie Fury, and Carlos Takam.

Joshua's win over Parker proved many things. It was the Brit's first decision victory and proved he could go the full twelve rounds without succumbing to fatigue. The fight showcased that Joshua didn't need to rely on his size and power to secure victory either. The win over Parker also displayed Joshua's phenomenal jab and how he could fight and move behind it.

While many might have considered the Cardiff clash to be a lackluster affair, it highlighted Joshua's technique, finesse, and overall skills as a boxer.

#3. Anthony Joshua vs. Alexander Povetkin

September 22nd, 2018 saw a very poised Anthony Joshua conquer the formidable Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium. Povetkin entered the bout with a stellar 34-1 record. His only loss prior came at the hands of the great Wladimir Klitschko.

The Russian fighter boasted 24 knockout victories in his professional career. This left many British fight fans worried about Joshua being able to withstand Povetkin's brutal power.

While Povetkin had some success early on, catching 'AJ' on the inside with hooks and uppercuts, Joshua proved his championship caliber by weathering the storm and studying his opponent.

Throughout the fight, Joshua kept a simple gameplan. As Povetkin looked to land looping power punches, 'AJ' fought behind stiff jabs and a tight highguard. While many found this composed version of Joshua bewildering, the champion's disciplined composure paid dividends for him later in the fight.

In the seventh round, 'AJ' found a home for his right hand. Earlier in the fight, he had kept his signature punch mostly reserved for the body. Once he threw it in earnest, however, the fight quickly changed.

A crisp right from Anthony Joshua immediately wobbled Povetkin. The Russian struggled to defend himself and was knocked down by a brutal left-hook, straight right combination. Barely getting to his feet before the count of ten, the challenger was helpless as the champion pounced.

A few more relentless punches from Anthony Joshua caused the referee to stop the contest, giving the champion the TKO victory.

This was the first stoppage loss of Alexander Povetkin's professional career.

#2. Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz II

Anthony Joshua made his American debut on June 1st, 2019. In a battle inside the historic Madison Square Garden, the British champion fought late-replacement fighter Andy Ruiz. In a massive upset, the underdog Ruiz shocked the world by stopping Joshua in the seventh round.

On December 7th, the two men met up for a second fight in Saudi Arabia. There were many questions going into the rematch. Did Joshua have a weak chin? Did he lack heart? Did Ruiz simply have his number?

'AJ' arrived in Saudi Arabia as a challenger, determined to get his titles back and prove his doubters wrong. While the second fight with Ruiz wasn't as explosive and exciting as their first encounter, it proved Joshua's skills as a technical boxer.

Entering the ring noticeably smaller and less muscular, Joshua stuck to a strict gameplan of sticking and moving. In the very first round, a spectacular right hand from 'AJ' gave Ruiz a bad cut.

Throughout the bout, the Brit frustrated his American opponent with single shots. Joshua never stood in one spot for too long and refused to engage in lengthy exchanges with Ruiz.

Ruiz was forced to chase. The champion attempted to lure Joshua into a brawl, but to no avail. 'AJ' was adamant about giving Ruiz proper respect and not making the same mistakes as his last outing.

In the end, Joshua’s disciplined and composed strategy won him a unanimous decision. While it wasn't the most thrilling affair, the fight showcased Joshua's technical skills and proved his worth next to his heavyweight contemporaries.

#1. Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko

Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko was a colossal clash. The fight between these two goliaths was something out of a novel. The bout was more epic and cinematic than Rocky Balboa vs. Apollo Creed.

On April 29th, 2017, Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko shocked the world with their unwordly skills and iron hearts.

Prior to the Wembley Stadium clash, the Ukrainian legend was written off as old and washed up. His last outing was a disappointing loss to Tyson Fury back in 2015. How could he turn back the clock? How could he have the grit to beat a much younger champion? Did he even have it in him to impress in one last great performance?

Well, Klitschko did more than impress. In front of 90,000 screaming fans, he almost won.

After a slow and cautious start from both men, Anthony Joshua brought the crowd to life when he sent his older foe to the canvas in the fifth round. Victory looked almost certain for the young Brit. However, in an epic twist, Klitschko came back and took the round by landing his own power punches, stunning Joshua and the Wembley fans.

In the sixth round, the Ukrainian scored his own dramatic knockdown. Was this Klitschko's swan song? Was he going to regain his titles by defeating England's golden boy?

It was in these moments that Joshua proved his worth as the next great heavyweight champion. Pulling himself off the canvas, 'AJ' fought back against his more experienced opponent. While Klitschko let his foot off the gas, Anthony Joshua came back stronger and searched for a grand finish.

A grand finish is what he got.

In the eleventh round, Joshua scored a highlight-reel uppercut and followed it up with two spectacular knockdowns. Heroically, Klitschko was able to get back to his feet. However, the young champion did not relent and chased the Ukrainian around the ring.

With less than a minute remaining in the round, 'AJ' trapped Klitschko in the corner and unleashed one last barrage, forcing the referee to halt the epic contest.

Anthony Joshua's victory over a legend like Klitschko shattered all expectations. It proved he was capable of hanging with the best of his generation. It also proved that there was officially a new face of heavyweight boxing.

Edited by John Cunningham