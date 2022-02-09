"Hell no"- Tyson Fury on whether Oleksandr Usyk is tougher than Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury has offered his take on who's tougher between Deontay Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk. Interestingly, the reigning WBC Heavyweight Champion has sided with 'The Bronze Bomber' and suggested Usyk isn't as tough as his former three-time opponent.

Fury is set to take on Dillian Whyte, his WBC mandatory opponent, in a couple of months and is eyeing a unification bout with the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua II which is bound to happen later this year. He recently sat down for an interview with Dubai Eye and was asked whether Usyk is as tough as Wilder. 'The Gypsy King' answered:

"Usyk? Hell no, are you joking? You've got the most powerful puncher in the history of our sport and what's the other one going to do? Tap dance around the ring and run away from me. Tip, tip, tip, tip didn't do any damage at all to AJ [Anthony Joshua] and he definitely ain't doing any damage on a man like like me. I'll obliterate him, he's a cruiserweight."

Tyson Fury is training for Dillian Whyte in Dubai

With the highly anticipated heavyweight bout between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte set to go down in a couple of months, 'The Gypsy King' has already started his preparations out in Dubai.

After months of back and forth between Fury and Whyte's management teams, the fight went to purse bids last month. The rights to the fight were won by Frank Warren who placed the highest ever purse bid in history amounting to $42 million.

The fight is yet to be announced with a date and venue. However, as reported by Michael Benson, Whyte has officially received the contract for this mega-fight.

"Dillian Whyte has now received his contract for the Tyson Fury fight, Eddie Hearn told me today. Contract being reviewed by Whyte's lawyers, though Hearn doesn't envisage many issues before this is signed and the bout is finalised."

It remains to be seen how this mega-heavyweight fight will play out.

