"Want to come to London?" - Derek Chisora wants to fight Andy Ruiz Jr. next

Derek Chisora has invited Andy Ruiz Jr. over to London for a fight.

Chisora contemplated retirement after his last fight against Joseph Parker. Since then, he has had a change of heart and wants to fight again. So when Andy Ruiz Jr. asked his fans who he should fight next, 'Del Boy War' asked him to come to London and fight:

"Want to come to London?#WAR"

Both Andy Ruiz Jr. and Chisora are in need of a big breakthrough fight. Derek Chisora has lost his last three fights and wants to get back to winning ways. For 'The Destroyer', this would be just his second fight since he lost his titles to Anthony Joshua in their December 2019 rematch.

He had to undergo surgery on his knee, change trainers, lose weight, and adapt to a new fighting style. He needs to fight a big name and prove that he is still a big threat in the heavyweight division. Chisora may just be the perfect opponent for him. Chisora is a tough, experienced veteran approaching the end of his career, taking on a former champion looking to get back into title contention.

It remains to be seen if this fight ever happens.

Derek Chisora and Anthony Joshua respond to Tyson Fury's loser's club comments

Derek Chisora and Anthony Joshua showed up at the Showstar USA vs. UK boxing event and looked to be having a good time. Chisora saw 'AJ' in an interview with Michelle Joy Phelps and decided to crash it. Phelps took the opportunity to ask the pair what they thought of Tyson Fury calling both of them part of 'The Losers' Club'. Chisora replied:

"He's gonna get knocked out. You're gonna get knocked out Gypsy King."

Phelps and 'AJ' began laughing as Chisora answered the question. Joshua and Chisora then began talking to each other about Fury's nickname 'The Gypsy King'. They were wondering if he was really a 'king' and whether he deserved that nickname.

If anyone knows how good Fury can be, it's Chisora considering he's lost to him twice.

