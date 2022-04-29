"He's dangerous" - Mike Tyson gives thoughts on Anthony Joshua's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

Mike Tyson seems to be a believer that Anthony Joshua has a shot at winning his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

Later this year, Usyk and Joshua are set for a rematch of their September 2021 thriller. Their first encounter saw the Ukrainian walk into 'AJ's' backyard and dominate the fight. He eventually won the bout via a wide unanimous decision.

Following the defeat, Joshua activated his rematch clause to face Usyk once again. The fight has been repeatedly delayed due to the Brit changing training camps, with also 'The Cat' briefly enlisting into the Ukrainian military due to their war with Russia.

Ahead of the rematch, many expect a repeat of their first fight. However, former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson seems to believe that Joshua has a shot. The 55-year-old discussed the upcoming rematch on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

While many believe that Joshua is a bit behind the curve at heavyweight, Tyson believes he still has a lot of potential.

'Iron Mike' said:

"He can do so much, that's why he's never a lost hope. He's dangerous, Joshua, because he's still f******* learning… Joshua needs to pick up the pace just a little. He's got so much damn potential."

Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 is likely to be set for this summer

While not yet official, Anthony Joshua's second encounter with Oleksandr Usyk is likely to take place this summer.

The bout has had many starts and stops. However, it appears that fans are getting close to seeing the two heavyweights step into the ring once again. According to a recent report from TalkSport's Michael Benson, the latest target for the fight is July 23.

As reported by Benson on Twitter, the fight is also likely to be hosted in Saudi Arabia. The journalist wrote:

"Eddie Hearn has confirmed that July 23rd is the frontrunner date for the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch and said they're in final negotiations with sites in the Middle East and UK options to host the fight."

As of now, it remains to be seen if the fight will indeed take place on that date in July. However, fans can expect the announcement of a heavyweight grudge match in the weeks to come.

