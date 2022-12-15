Artur Beterbiev is open to facing his old rival Oleksandr Usyk in the professional ranks.

The two men are dominant champions in their respective weight classes but are far apart in weight. Despite that, the two men surprisingly faced off several times in the amateur scene. To his credit, 'The Cat' has faced some wild names among the amateurs, including former welterweight Shawn Porter.

Nonetheless, the Russian faced the heavyweight champion three times. While Beterbiev first defeated Usyk in 2007, he suffered back-to-back defeats in 2011 and 2012. The latter was in the quarter-finals of the 2012 London Olympics, where the Ukrainian went on to win gold.

A decade later, both men are champions in the professional ranks but are far apart in weight. Beterbiev currently fights at 175 pounds as a light-heavyweight, while Usyk walks around at 220 pounds in the heavyweight division.

Despite the massive weight disparity, Artur Beterbiev will be down to face Oleksandr Usyk again. In a recent interview with iD Boxing, the light-heavyweight champion remarked:

“Very happy if this fight [against Usyk] happens in the professionals. I believe I can give him something in the professionals. I can give him very good fight. I don’t want to say I will beat him, even if I will beat him, I don’t want to say it.”

Watch his comments in the interview with iD Boxing below (6:05):

When is Artur Beterbiev fighting next?

In the event that Artur Beterbiev fights Oleksandr Usyk, it won't be happening in his next bout. The Russian is currently scheduled to face Anthony Yarde in January.

The reigning WBC, IBF, and WBO light-heavyweight champion has been out of action since June when he dominated Joe Smith Jr. Despite facing the always-tough 'Common Man,' Beterbiev was able to score a second-round win.

Following the victory, he expressed interest in a bout with fellow champion Dmitry Bivol. The WBA (Super) light-heavyweight titleholder also called for the matchup after defeating Canelo Alvarez in May. Sadly, the unification bout will have to wait.

Artur Beterbiev was linked with a title defense against Anthony Yarde in October but was forced to withdraw due to injury. Late last month, the bout was re-booked for January 28th of 2023.

While 'The Beast from The East' is riding a three-fight winning streak, he's still not expected to pose much of a threat to the champion. Nonetheless, it's a matchup that Beterbiev must get through before scoring a fight against Bivol, or even Oleksandr Usyk.

