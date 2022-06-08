Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Jack Mulowayi: Preview and Prediction

Bakhodir Jalolov and Jack Mulowayi will fight on Friday, June 10th, at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. Jalolev, of Uzbekistan, has a record of 10-0-0 and Mulowayi, of Belgium, has a record of 11-2-1.

'Big Uzbek' Jalolov is a two-time Olympian who won gold at the 2020 Olympic Games. In 2019, he won a gold medal at the IBA World Championships. 'Big Jack' Mulowayi won the WBC Asian Boxing Council Continental Heavy Title in 2021 when he stopped Apti Davtaev in the eighth round.

The fight will be part of the SHOBOX: The New Generation, a series which matches promising prospects up against one another. Other fights will include Elvis Garcia vs. Alante Green and Iegor Plevako vs. Kolbeinn Kristinsson.

Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Jack Mulowayi: Preview

Bakhodir Jalolov is 27-years-old. He made his pro debut in 2018 against Hugo Trujillo. He stopped Trujillo in the third and has since stopped or knocked out all of his opponents to date.

Jack Mulowayi is 35-years-old. He made his pro debut in 2015 against Markus Schroeder. He won his first four fights and then drew with Milans Volkovs in 2018. He won two more bouts before losing to Herve Hubeaux, who had a record of 30-3. Mulowayi stopped his last four opponents, including Davtaev.

Jalolov will be the first heavyweight Olympic gold medalist to fight on the SHOBOX series. He also fought at the Olympic Games in 2016 but lost to Joe Joyce.

Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Jack Mulowayi: Prediction

The fight on Friday seems better suited for Bakhodir Jololov, who boxes with a careful amateur style. Mulowayi has a looser, more open style which leaves him susceptible to straight punches.

Mulowayi is a good fighter and is on a good streak. However, he is older than the Uzbek fighter and does not have much more pro ring experience. Meanwhile, the younger man has had a highly successful amateur career and has stopped all opponents to date.

Jalolev is likely to maintain control of the range, land precise punches through open guard, and end the fight early.

Prediction: Jalolov via knockout.

