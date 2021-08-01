Bakhodir Jalolov: All you need to know about Satish Kumar's quarterfinal opponent

Bakhodir Jalolov will be up against India's Satish Kumar in the men's superheavyweight quarterfinals of the Olympics. The Uzbek pugilist made his way into the quarters after beating Mahammad Abdullayev in the round of 16 in a split decision from the referees. Ahead of the quarterfinal matchup, here are a few things you need to know about Bakhodir Jalolov.

# Bakhodir Jalolov wanted to be a footballer

Bakhodir Jalolov grew up in Sariosiyo, Uzbekistan. He wanted to be a footballer, but a chance encounter with boxing changed his life.

Bakhodir was late for a football exam and ended up appearing for a boxing one, which he eventually passed. His career as a boxer began in 2008 and there has been no looking back since then.

# How many medals has Bakhodir Jalolov won in his career?

The Uzbek pugilist is the reigning world champion in the men's superheavyweight category. He also won bronze at the same event in 2015.

Bakhodir is also a three-time Asian Champion, having won the Championships in 2017, 2019 and 2021 respectively.

# What is Bakhodir Jalolov's world ranking?

Bakhodir Jalolov is ranked number 1 in the world according to the AIBA rankings released in 2020.

# Bakhodir Jalolov is a professional boxer

Bakhodir Jalolov made headlines when he announced his decision to turn pro. The move has worked well for him. The Uzbek has won all eight of his fights as a professional boxer. His first pro fight was in 2018 against Hugo Trujillo. His fast movement and ability to land big punches brought the southpaw immense success as a pro-boxer.

# Bakhodir Jalolov and his record against Satish Kumar

The two pugilists have met each other twice. With a superior 2-0 record against the Indian, Bakhodir will start the bout as favorite.

Bakhodir has won several laurels at the international level but lacks an Olympic medal. The Uzbek will be motivated to make the opportunity count as a win in the quarters will guarantee him a medal at the biggest stage of them all.

His opponent, Satish Kumar, is reported to have been listed on the probable list ahead of the match. This is a great sign for the Uzbek as he will look to exploit Satish Kumar's injury and attack the Indian strategically to advance into the semi-finals.

Also Read: India's Olympic medal hopeful Satish Kumar placed on injury list ahead of bronze medal bout

Edited by SANJAY K K