Eddie Hearn reveals Billy Joe Saunders may return in the fall

Despite previous talk of retirement, it seems that Billy Joe Saunders may return to the ring after all.

The 32-year-old has been out of action since a knockout loss to Canelo Alvarez in May 2021. Despite having moments of success, Saunders was badly hurt in the eighth round with a shot that broke his orbital. The bout was then stopped in-between rounds.

The loss was the first of his career, and it looked like that might be it for Saunders. In the weeks and months following the bout, the Brit said that the loss to Alvarez might mark his final fight due to an orbital injury. However, it seems that may not be the case.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Saunders' promoter Eddie Hearn stated that the former champion might be back this year. The head of Matchroom Boxing also said that they're looking at a fall return for the Brit.

"I’d like to see Billy Joe back in the ring. We’re talking to him about possible fights in September/October. He has gotta get back in the gym and take the weight off because he’s notorious for enjoying himself in between camps. But he’s a very good fighter."

Eddie Hearn reveals who he wants Billy Joe Saunders to fight in his return

Despite there being talk of Billy Joe Saunders fighting Chris Eubank Jr. upon his return, that's not what Eddie Hearn wants to see.

The two men have gone back and forth on social media as of late. However, that fight won't happen if things go Hearn's way. During the same interview, the head of Matchroom Boxing revealed that he would like to see John Ryder fight Billy Joe Saunders.

The two former champions fought all the way back in September 2013. That night, Saunders scored a unanimous decision victory over Ryder. Nearly a decade later, Hearn believes that it's time to run it back between the two British stars.

Discussing Saunders' return to the ring, Hearn said:

“But I’d like to see John Ryder fight Billy Joe Saunders. They had a great fight a few years ago, it was very close. John’s got great momentum after the Daniel Jacobs fight and hopefully we can get Billy Joe back in the ring.”

