"Imagine beating him in your last fight" - Billy Joe Saunders mocks Chris Eubank Jr.'s comments on Kell Brook

Billy Joe Saunders has mocked Chris Eubank Jr.'s recent comments on Kell Brook's retirement.

Following Brook's announcement, Eubank Jr., who was pursuing a fight with the former welterweight champion, asked Brook to come out of retirement for the fight. In an interview with iFL TV, Eubank said:

"I can't understand and wrap my head around why he would not have one more fight, one more payday, one more shot at greatness. Imagine beating me as your last fight. You'd sail off into the sunset on that, that's beautiful."

As Michael Benson has reported, Billy Joe Saunders, another British former world champion, took to social media to poke fun at Eubank. He said:

"Imagine beating him on your last fight like his a name."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Billy Joe Saunders responds to Chris Eubank Jr telling Kell Brook: "Imagine beating me in your last fight… Beating a prime Chris Eubank, wow, that’s sexy right there." Billy Joe Saunders responds to Chris Eubank Jr telling Kell Brook: "Imagine beating me in your last fight… Beating a prime Chris Eubank, wow, that’s sexy right there." https://t.co/p257UYIz7O

A look at Billy Joe Saunders' record

Billy Joe Saunders is well-known for his social media presence. He has attracted controversy in the past for derogatory posts. Saunders is also the first Traveler to become a two-division world champion in boxing history.

Saunders fought Chris Eubank Jr. in 2014 to defend his European, British, and Commonwealth Middleweight Titles. He beat Eubank by split decision after 12 rounds. Since then, the two men have butted heads numerous times.

Saunders won the WBO Middleweight World Title in 2015 against Irish boxer Andy Lee. He succesfully defended the title three times, including against Willie Monroe Jr. and David Lemieux. In 2019, he won the vacant WBO Super Middleweight Title in a fight with Shefat Isufi.

In 2021, Saunders and Canelo Alvarez met in Arlington, Texas. The bout set the record for the highest indoor attendance for a boxing match in history, with over 70,000 spectators. As the bout was held during the coronavirus pandemic, this attracted some criticism from health bodies.

Ringside Seat @RingsideSeatMag ICYMI: Canelo Alvarez fills a 70,000 seat football stadium, forces Billy Joe Saunders to quit on his stool and remains Super Middleweight Champion. 📸Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom ICYMI: Canelo Alvarez fills a 70,000 seat football stadium, forces Billy Joe Saunders to quit on his stool and remains Super Middleweight Champion. 📸Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom https://t.co/kDQhINIgoc

Saunders was undefeated until his 2021 fight with Canelo Alvarez. The fight saw a dominant performance from the Mexican great, who forced Saunders to quit on the stool between rounds. It was revealed after the fight that the British fighter fractured an eye-socket during the bout. Since losing to Alvarez, Saunders has not returned to the ring.

Edited by John Cunningham