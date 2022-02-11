"I f'd up bro" - Keith Thurman gets candid about Manny Pacquiao loss

Nearly three years on from his clash with the legendary Manny Pacquiao, Keith Thurman has opened up on the loss.

Just days after his return to the ring, he went to Ask The Experts with Curran Bhatia to discuss a variety of topics. One that came up was his 2019 showdown with 'Pac-Man'.

'One Time' gave an honest assessment of the fight and admitted that he messed up. Thurman also acknowledged that he's aiming to make this year better than that one. He said:

"I f'd up bro, that's it man. It happens. It happens to human beings, athletes, movie stars, and other sports figures. At the end of the day, 2019 just wasn't my best year. I had a great mindset, a great focus, a great group of people with me at home. I just want to maximize this year, 2022."

Watch Keith Thurman on Ask The Experts below:

Thurman's 2019 fight with Pacquiao was one of the biggest fights of the year. 'One Time' entered the bout as a favorite.

However, the 40-year-old Pacquiao turned back the clock that night. He knocked Thurman down in the first round and dominated the early rounds of the contest. 'One Time' was able to make a comeback in the middle rounds to make it a contest, but it wasn't enough to win. He lost the fight via split decision.

Keith Thurman returned to the ring last weekend against Mario Barrios

Following the loss to Manny Pacquiao, Keith Thurman took a break from the ring. Nearly three years after his showdown with the legend, he returned to take on former WBA (Super) Welterweight Champion Mario Barrios.

The fight was a pay-per-view affair and 'One Time' made sure that fans got their money's worth. The 33-year-old showed that he still has what it takes to compete at the top of the Welterweight division.

Thurman dominated the bout from start to finish. He proved to be the quicker and harder hitter of the two. Barrios' biggest strength was his toughness as he ate loads of powerful shots during their 12-round fight.

Thurman won the bout via a lopsided unanimous decision, sweeping the judges' scorecards. The win now puts 'One Time' back into championship contention at 147 lbs.

