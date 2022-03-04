"That's what I feel" - Canelo Alvarez foresees KO in Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy fight

Canelo Alvarez forsees a knockout victory in his trilogy bout with Gennadiy Golovkin.

The Mexican superstar recently signed with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing for a three-fight deal. The second bout of that contract is supposed to be a trilogy bout with his former rival Gennadiy Golovkin.

The first matchup as part of his contract is a fight with Dmitry Bivol in May. While he's not looking past the Russian, Alvarez is notably looking forward to ending his rivalry with 'GGG'.

In an interview with FightHubTV, Alvarez noted that he's looking to end the trilogy with a knockout. He said:

"That's what I feel [that I will end the rivalry with a knockout]. First things first, I need to win this fight. I win this fight, and then we can talk about it. But that's what I feel with that fight."

Watch Canelo Alvarez's interview with Fight Hub TV below:

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin last fought in September 2018

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin's rivalry is still bitter and ongoing. That is despite the fact that they haven't met in the ring in almost four years.

The two traded words in the media for years before they fought for the first time. After years of negotiations, they first squared off in September 2017, in one of the most controversial fights in recent boxing history.

In the eyes of most fans, Golovkin clearly won the bout. While Alvarez wasn't battered, he seemed to be a step behind throughout and was outworked. Despite most believing that 'GGG' won, the bout was ruled a controversial split-draw.

A rematch was proposed for the spring, but Alvarez tested positive for the steroid Clenbuterol, which only made the rivalry worse. They eventually rematched in September of the following year and it was a lot closer to a fight this time.

Once again, the two champions reached the scorecards after 12 hard fought rounds. This time, it was Alvarez who got his redemption and defeated his rival via majority decision. Once again, the scorecards were seen as controversial by many.

Now, almost four years later, the two are nearly set to fight again. First, Alvarez has to get past Dmitry Bivol in May. Meanwhile, Golovkin has to defeat Ryota Murata in April to make the rubber match official.

Edited by C. Naik