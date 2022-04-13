"I think he's got gas in the tank" Showtime's Stephen Espinoza reveals Adrien Broner's comeback fight is incoming

s

Showtime's Stephen Espinoza has revealed that Adrien Broner has an incoming comeback fight.

'The Problem' was once one of the most talented boxers in the sport. However, he's spent the better part of the past three years out of the ring due to legal issues, which have followed him for the better part of his career.

After one appearance in the ring last February, Broner showed a desire to get back into the competition quickly. However, plans for a quick turnaround were squashed when he was jailed later that year for parole violations.

It looks like he'll be back in the ring shortly, according to Showtime's Stephen Espinoza. As reported by BoxingScene, the executive noted that they're looking at comeback opponents and dates for the former champion. He said:

“Adrien’s in camp. He’s gone away, he’s in Colorado for camp, demonstrating how serious he is. We’re working on opponents and dates for him. He’s clearly committed to it. I think he’s still got gas in the tank. I think there are interesting match-ups. Whether you love him or you hate him, you know, he’s still a draw."

See Stephen Espinoza discussing Adrien Broner below:

Adrien Broner is coming off a win over Jovanie Santiago

Talk of an Adrien Broner comeback fight is not new to most fans. The reason being is that he just had one in February 2021.

'The Problem' was off for nearly 25 months when he returned early last year. Broner's last ring appearance came in January 2019, when he faced off against Manny Pacquiao. Despite seemingly getting dominated by 'PacMan', he stated that he thought he won the bout in the post-fight interview, which generated backlash.

After a while out of the ring, Broner returned to Showtime against the highly-regarded upstart Santiago early last year. While he was expected to run through the Puerto Rican, he instead was given a massive test.

Santiago was the busier fighter, and landed more than double the punches that Broner did. Despite getting badly outstruck in terms of the numbers, 'The Problem' scored the victory via unanimous decision. The win was extremely controversial, as many fans thought that Santiago had done more than enough to get the decision.

With Broner's comeback fight on the horizon, he can only hope to put on a more impressive performance than his bout against Santiago.

