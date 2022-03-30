"The allegations are stupid" - Bob Arum speaks on Terence Crawford's racism lawsuit

It's safe to say that Bob Arum thinks Terence Crawford's lawsuit makes no sense.

The two men worked together for years. The boxing promoter signed Crawford in 2011, and promoted him all the way until 2021. Following the WBO Welterweight Champion's victory over Shawn Porter, the two parted ways on bad terms.

Earlier this year, 'Bud' sued the head of Top Rank for breach of contract after being promoted by the company for ten years. In addition to the aforementioned allegations, the lawsuit also paints the 90-year-old as being a racist, which impacted his starpower when being promoted.

Arum has now responded to these comments in an interview with FightHype, and it's safe to say that he's not a big fan of the ongoing lawsuit. The longtime boxing promoter noted that while you can say a lot about him, you can't call him a racist.

“The allegations are stupid. I don’t even pay attention to them. You can call me a lot of things. You may call me cheap, you may call me greedy, if you want. There’s a debate on that. But, don’t call me racist. That’s, like, f****** stupid,” said Arum.

Watch Bob Arum discuss Terence Crawford's allegations below:

Bob Arum says Eddie Hearn is welcome to attend the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte bout

Bob Arum has responded to his ongoing beef with Terence Crawford, and has also decided to tackle his current feud with Eddie Hearn as well.

The two sides have clashed in the build-up to Tyson Fury's upcoming showdown with Dillian Whyte next month. Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions won the rights to the bout, and is currently co-promoting with Arum and Top Rank. Despite promoting 'The Body Snatcher', Eddie Hearn hasn't been involved in the fight.

On occasion, he has discussed the bout, which has drawn anger from Arum. While the 90-year-old currently has beef with his British counterpart, he's not banned from the fight. Furthermore, he noted that he'd give Hearn a ticket if he requested it.

Arum discussed the topic in an interview with FightHype, and said:

"We've banned him from going to the fight, we only banned him if he doesn't have a ticket, if he has a ticket he can go. He's going to carry Whyte's bucket so he can get to the fight, what kind of crazy s*** is that? If he called me up you don't think I'd get him a ticket?"

Edited by David Andrew