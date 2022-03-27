"You don't think I'd give him a ticket?" - Bob Arum claims Eddie Hearn is welcome at Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte fight

Bob Arum claims that Eddie Hearn is welcome to attend the fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte on April 23. The Top Rank promoter stated that he has no issue with providing Hearn with a ticket amid claims that the Matchroom Boxing promoter is banned from the event:

"We've banned him from going to the fight, we only banned him if he doesn't have a ticket, if he has a ticket he can go. He's going to carry Whyte's bucket so he can get to the fight, what kind of crazy s*** is that? If he called me up you don't think I'd get him a ticket?"

Watch Bob Arum's full interview with Fight Hype:

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte is set to be the biggest British heavyweight showdown in history with over 90,000 fans expected to attend. Since winning the purse bid, Arum and Frank Warren are in complete control of the event and Hearn is not involved in any part of the promotion.

Due to Whyte's dissatisfaction with how he has been treated by the WBC and the 80-20 split in favor of Fury, 'The Body Snatcher' is also yet to partake in promoting the fight.

Bob Arum and Frank Warren vs. Team Whyte

The back-and-forth barbs between Bob Arum and Eddie Hearn are synonymous with the ongoing disputes between Fury and Whyte's team.

Recently on talkSPORT, Frank Warren and Whyte's lawyer Jeffrey Benz had an explosive argument about the fight contract in place. Benz is not happy that Whyte has not had a chance to buy additional tickets for his team and a missing escrow for his purse. Meanwhile, Warren is frustrated that 'The Body Snatcher' has done nothing to promote the bout and other demands that are not in the contract.

Watch the full argument between Warren and Benz:

It remains to be seen whether these issues can be resolved, but the fight between Fury and Whyte is turning into a fierce war of words between the two teams. When the two British heavyweights clash, there will be more than just the WBC Heavyweight Championship on the line.

Edited by John Cunningham