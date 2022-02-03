"That's the fight AJ wanted" - Eddie Hearn claims Anthony Joshua always wanted Usyk rematch over step-aside deal

Eddie Hearn has revealed why Anthony Joshua did not take the step-aside money to allow a Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight to happen. A little more than a week ago, rumors of Anthony Joshua stepping aside to let Fury take on Usyk were doing the rounds. 'AJ' was approached with a lucrative deal to step aside so he could take on the winner of the fight later instead.

Anthony Joshua @anthonyjoshua We bleed for the love of this game 🩸 We bleed for the love of this game 🩸 https://t.co/Uz80qSRHLV

While on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Eddie Hearn revealed why 'AJ' did not accept the offer:

"You know, I had to go and negotiate with AJ to step aside which he never wanted to do. Then it got to a point where I said to him look, the money's good, you can have a warm-up fight with a new trainer and you can fight the winner for three times more than you're supposed to get to fight Usyk. So logically, this could make sense. But when you've got a lot of money and you're a principles guy like AJ it don't, you know he's saying I have to walk down the street knowing that I've stepped aside."

Joshua will now take on Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch. 'AJ' will look to get his belts back as he starts a new chapter in his boxing career with the help of a new trainer.

Eddie Hearn talks about his experiences working with Canelo Alvarez

Eddie Hearn spoke about how it's a dream for him to be working with Canelo Alvarez. Hearn has been working with Canelo ever since he split from Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions. With Hearn, Canelo has broken in-attendance records for a boxing match and sold massive pay-per-views.

Hearn said he didn't want to sound like a fanboy, but Canelo Alvarez was the coolest guy he has ever met. He also spoke about how confident Canelo is as a fighter and how it is his confidence that separates him from other fighters. Accoerding to Hearn, Canelo truly believes he can beat any boxer and he has proven it time and again.

