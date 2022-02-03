Eddie Hearn calls 'icon' Dana White the best promoter - "A lot of what we do as a business follows suit from the UFC"

Eddie Hearn has suggested that UFC president Dana White is the best promoter in combat sports today. The Matchroom Boxing promoter appeared on the latest edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and discussed multiple topics.

Helwani noted that before their interview he stated that Hearn is the best promoter in combat sports. Upon being asked whether he agrees or disagrees with that statement, Hearn alluded to Helwani’s past issues with White and explained:

“Again, sorry to bring up Dana White – I think he’s really good at what he does. A lot of what we do as a business follows suit from the UFC. And I never mind admitting that I tell our team, ‘Watch what they’re doing.’ You know, in terms of everything – the live streams, to the press conferences, to the graphics, to the look and feel, the branding, the ring, everything. So, I believe that I’m definitely the best promoter in boxing. But I do think Dana White is a bit of an icon in that respect.”

Hearn lauded White for building his own brand, the UFC, as a combat sports promoter can’t solely depend on the broadcaster to optimally promote a combat sports event. The Matchroom Boxing boss indicated that he intends to replicate White’s success, albeit in boxing.

Hearn emphasized that he aims to achieve global domination like the UFC brand. He insinuated that he always ensures that the quality of his Matchroom Boxing fight cards is top-tier.

Watch Eddie Hearn’s conversation with Ariel Helwani in the video below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



tells



youtu.be/K24RqPJXoCo "I think [Dana White] is really good at what he does. A lot of what we do as a business follows suit from the UFC." @EddieHearn tells @arielhelwani he's "definitely the best promoter in boxing," but Dana White "is a bit of an icon" #TheMMAHour "I think [Dana White] is really good at what he does. A lot of what we do as a business follows suit from the UFC."@EddieHearn tells @arielhelwani he's "definitely the best promoter in boxing," but Dana White "is a bit of an icon" #TheMMAHour ▶️ youtu.be/K24RqPJXoCo https://t.co/9IzmyqN1D1

Ali Abdelaziz on the dispute between Dana White and Francis Ngannou

UFC president White has been heavily criticized as of late, particularly in regards to fighter pay and other issues. UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou completed the final fight of his UFC contract last month, and he’s currently involved in a contract dispute with White and the promotion.

It’s believed that Ngannou might walk away from the UFC after the duration of his contract runs its course in December of this year. However, MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz recently suggested that the intense dispute could easily be resolved. Speaking to ESPN MMA, Abdelaziz explained:

"I think this thing, it's a lot easier than people think. I know for sure, Dana likes Francis and I think it's going to take Dana and Francis maybe one time to sit down and give him a big hug. And I think the man demands more respect.”

Abdelaziz continued:

"Dana White told me this one time. He's been looking for 20 years to find someone like Francis... He's an amazing guy. He's the baddest man on this planet in any sport.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim