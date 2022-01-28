Ali Abdelaziz reveals how to solve the Francis Ngannou - UFC standoff - "Sit down and give him a big hug" 

Ali Abdelaziz believes he has a solution to end the ongoing standoff between Francis Ngannou and Dana White. According to the CEO of Dominance MMA, Ngannou and White just need to sit down and hug it out.

During an interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, the renowned manager was asked how he would resolve the contract dispute between the Cameroonian star and the UFC brass. Abdelaziz, who manages several UFC stars including Kamaru Usman and Khabib Nurmagomedov, believes the solution is simpler than most people think.

He said:

"I think this thing, it's a lot easier than people think. I know for sure, Dana likes Francis and I think it's going to take Dana and Francis maybe one time to sit down and give him a big hug. And I think the man demands more respect. And I feel [like], I don't think Dana disrespects him, but a lot of things happen in the process that ruffles people's feathers. Dana's very stubborn, Francis is very stubborn and I know guys like Hunter [Campbell] are involved, guys like Mick [Maynard] are involved."

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's comments on the Francis Ngannou-UFC feud:

The Egyptian-born businessman also revealed that he had been involved in trying to bridge the gap between Ngannou and White. His star client Usman, of course, is a close friend of 'The Predator'. Ultimately, Abdelaziz said the issue will get resolved as long as both parties are willing to put their egos aside.

Ali Abdelaziz says Dana White thinks Francis Ngannou is special

Ali Abdelaziz believes Dana White would love to keep Francis Ngannou on the UFC roster. According to Abdelaziz, White once told him how highly he regards 'The Predator'. He shared:

"Dana White told me this one time. He's been looking for 20 years to find someone like Francis... He's an amazing guy. He's the baddest man on this planet in any sport. He will beat up any boxers, he will beat up any MMA fighter in any weight division. This is who Francis Ngannou is. He's very marketable."

Right now, though, it's still unclear whether Ngannou will choose to stay in the UFC. The reigning heavyweight champion previously stated that he's willing to remain with the company as long as he gets a contract with less restrictions.

