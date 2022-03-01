"Why so bitter"- Dillian Whyte fires back at Anthony Joshua for suggesting he hates him

Dillian Whyte has fired back at Anthony Joshua, who claimed to hate 'The Body Snatcher' despite wanting him to win against Tyson Fury.

During a recent interview with iFL TV, Anthony Joshua spoke about Whyte's upcoming matchup against Tyson Fury. Upon being asked to comment on the fight, 'AJ' suggested that he wants the challenger to emerge victorious.

However, Joshua further added that he hates Whyte and wants to smash him. Addressing the situation, 'The Body Snatcher' took to his Instagram to post a story replying to the comments made by his fellow heavyweight.

In his post, Whyte asked Joshua the reason behind his bitterness, while calling him the "number 1 bullsh*t guy." He said:

"Why so bitter number 1 bullsh*t guy @anthonyjoshua what did I ever do to you man sh*t hahahahahaha good luck in your rematch with @usykaa"

Dillian Whyte via Instagram stories

Dillian Whyte will miss the first Whyte vs. Fury press conference

The first press conference for the highly-anticipated heavyweight bout between Whyte and Fury was set for March 1 at around 2pm GMT. While the boxing world was eager to see the two fighters across from each other, it was recently reported that 'The Body Snatcher' will miss the event.

Boxing journalist Michael Benson took to Twitter to report the news, writing:

"Dillian Whyte will not be attending today's first press conference for his fight with Tyson Fury."

Interestingly, it was always believed that Whyte might not show up for the press conferences because of being entitled to only 20% of the total fight purse. The heavyweight bout is being promoted by Frank Warren, who is also the promoter of Tyson Fury.

Eddie Hearn, who promotes 'The Body Snatcher', will not be involved in the fight at all, which could be an added reason as to why the WBC mandatory challenger has chosen to take a step back from the presser. However, the reason for his absence hasn't been reported by either him or his team just yet.

