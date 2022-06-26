Watch: Canelo Alvarez shows off his new tattoo after the Gennadiy Golovkin presser 

Canelo Alvarez showed off his new tattoo to the media after an intense press conference with Gennadiy Golovkin. Canelo clarified the new ink on his left forearm consists of his grandmother's name followed by 'te amo' in Spanish.

Alvarez is scheduled to fight Golovkin for a third time on September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo Alvarez will defend his Undisputed Super Middleweight Championship against his long-term rival.

Watch Canelo show off his new tattoo:

Canelo is coming off a shock defeat to Dmitry Bivol back in May. Despite being the strong favorite, Alvarez was dominated by Bivol and lost a convincing 12-round decision. Meanwhile, Golovkin impressively won his last bout in April against Ryota Murata to unify the WBA (Super), IBO and IBF Middleweight Championships.

There is no love lost between Canelo and Golovkin who have shared the ring on two previous occasions. In 2017, the pair fought to a split-decision draw where many thought 'GGG' deserved to win.

A rematch took place in 2018 and this time the Mexican superstar was awarded a majority decision victory to capture the WBC, WBA, IBO and The Ring Middleweight Championships.

Watch the fight highlights for Canelo vs. Golovkin 1:

What other tattoos does Canelo Alvarez have?

Canelo has over ten tattoos around his body, some of which are dedicated to loved ones.

The former pound-for-pound king has a portrait of his daughter Emily on his left forearm as well as a tattoo of his other daughter Maria on his left bicep. He also has two other tattoos dedicated to his daughters that display their birth dates.

Furthermore, Alvarez and his wife, Fernanda Gomez, both have matching crown tattoos which are accompanied by the date, 28/11/2014.

Apart from his family, Canelo Alvarez has one of his most famous sayings on his left bicep 'no boxing no life'. With Canelo being one of the most active champions of the current era, this tattoo rings true to his love for boxing. The Mexican often wears a cap that reads 'no boxing no life' as well.

Watch this documentary for more information about Canelo's tattoos:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far