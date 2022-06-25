"He is an a**hole"- Canelo Alvarez unleashes brutal verbal war on Gennadiy Golovkin

Canelo Alvarez has unleashed a personal attack on Gennadiy Golovkin, claiming that the Kazakh pretends to be a nice guy. Canelo and Golovkin are scheduled to fight on September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Alvarez will be defending his Undisputed Super Middleweight Championship against his long-term rival in this trilogy fight.

Canelo and Golovkin first fought back in 2017 which ended in a controversial split-decision draw. Despite 'GGG' appearing to dominate the contest, he was not awarded the victory. The pair had a rematch in 2018 where Canelo was given the win in another highly competitive contest that could have gone either way.

Watch the fight highlights of Canelo vs Golovkin 1:

Here's what Canelo said at the first press conference of the Golovkin trilogy fight:

"He's two different people, he pretends to be a nice guy, but he's not, he's an asshole... He pretends to be a nice guy ' oh yes, I'm just looking for the fam, I'm happy'...But in another place he talk a lot of s***...Just be a man and say what you say."

Watch the full video:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[📽️ Canelo Alvarez on Gennady Golovkin: "He's two different people. He pretends to be a nice guy, but he's not, he's an asshole."[📽️ @MatchroomBoxing Canelo Alvarez on Gennady Golovkin: "He's two different people. He pretends to be a nice guy, but he's not, he's an asshole."[📽️ @MatchroomBoxing] https://t.co/1GhgPdXUmF

Gennady Golovkin claims the fight against Canelo Alvarez is not personal

Despite Canelo Alvarez' harsh words, Golovkin replied by expressing how he does not see the trilogy fight as being personal. Here's what 'GGG' said through an interpreter:

"I respect him a lot and as for him saying it's personal. I really don't understand what he's talking about because after the second fight we shake hands...I believe we put everything behind us back then...If he says he still has something against me...It's his problem not mine."

Watch the full first press conference of Canelo vs Golovkin 3:

After their two previous bouts, the boxing icons went their own ways. Canelo Alvarez has fought the majority of his fights at 168 lbs, beating Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant to become undisputed.

Meanwhile, Golovkin has remained at 160 lbs, defeating the likes of Steve Rolls, Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Kamil Szeremeta. Notably, in April, he unified the WBA and IBF Middleweight Championships by beating Ryota Murata in Japan.

It remains to be seen if Canelo's anger towards 'GGG' will have an impact on the outcome of their bout. With Alvarez coming off a shock defeat to Dmitry Bivol, many are expecting another thrilling contest with Golovkin in September.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far