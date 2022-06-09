"The comeback is on" - Billy Joe Saunders' nutritionist confirms the boxer will return 

Billy Joe Saunders' nutritionist has confirmed Saunders is on the road back to the ring. In an Instagram reel, his nutritionist posted a mashup of some of Saunders' greatest highlights with the caption:

"The comeback is on..."

The British boxer, nicknamed 'Superb', has held titles in two weight classes: the WBO Middleweight Title from 2015 to 2018 and the WBO Super Middleweight Title from 2019 to 2021. At a regional level, he claimed the European, British, and Commonwealth Middleweight Titles, and retained them from 2012 to 2015. He also represented Great Britain in the 2008 Olympics when he was an amateur.

The decorated boxer has a record of 30-1, with 14 wins coming by knockout. His last match was against Canelo Alvarez, who handed 'Superb' his first loss back in May, 2021. Other notable opponents he's faced include Martin Murray, Marcelo Esteban Coceres, Charles Adamu, David Lemieux, and Chris Eubanks Jr.

He is expected to make his return to the ring in 2022.

See Saunders' nutritionist's Instagram post here:

Who will face Billy Joe Saunders in his ring return?

Eddie Hearn mentioned in an interview with talkSPORT that he had been in contact with Billy Joe Saunders and his team about a return before the end of the year. Hearn his aiming for a bout in September or October.

Following his first defeat to Alvarez, which also resulted in a broken eye socket, Saunders revealed that he had considered retirement. Now that he has been away from the ring for over a year, he has admitted that he misses boxing.

Eddie Hearn revealed a potential comeback fight:

"I'd like to see John Ryder fight Billy Joe Saunders. They had a great fight a few years ago, it was very close. John's got great momentum after the Daniel Jacobs fight and hopefully we can get Billy Joe back in the ring."

Hearn also mentioned that a great matchup would be Saunders vs. Chris Eubanks Jr. II, but it would not be a bout that fans could look forward to happening this year.

Following his win over Martin Murray, Saunders posted this highlight reel to his Instagram:

