Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3: Here's how to get the ticket alerts

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin's trilogy is set to go down this September.

The two have met on two prior occasions in 2017 and 2018. Their first matchup resulted in a controversial split-draw. However, their follow-up encounter in the subsequent year ended in an Alvarez victory via majority decision.

Both bouts took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which has become the Mexican superstar's home away from home. As of now, the venue for the September 17th trilogy bout has yet to be revealed. However, it will be announced soon.

Matchroom Boxing took to Twitter to announce that details of the venue and tickets will be announced soon. They also posted a link that leads to their website, where fans can sign up for an automatic alert when ticket details are released.

On the website, fans will have to put in their name and email address, and they will receive an email at that address when the ticket details go live. As of now, there's no official date for when the ticket details will be announced. However, it's likely that it will happen in the coming weeks.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3

The third outing between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin promises to bring excitement, similar to their first two installments.

Their first two bouts were both incredible and somewhat rare to see. Two pound-for-pound greats going toe-to-toe in their primes was incredible to see, even if the controversial decisions in their two bouts were a little bit off-putting.

Now, four years after their last fight, they're set to battle again. However, the story heading into the trilogy is much different than what it was previously. Both Alvarez and Golovkin come into the matchup on very different footing.

Canelo Alvarez is fresh off his defeat at the hands of Dmitry Bivol last month. The loss was his first in nearly a decade, with a majority-decision loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2013 his last defeat. Despite the loss to Bivol, the Mexican superstar heads into the trilogy bout a massive favorite.

The reason being is that 'GGG' is now in the twilight of his career. The 40-year-old hasn't lost since his defeat to Alvarez in 2018, but has visibly slowed in the ring. Will the legendary Golovkin be able to summon his greatness one last time at the top level? Fans will get to find out on September 17th.

