Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin register for random VADA drug tests ahead of trilogy bout

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin have enrolled in random drug testing for their trilogy fight.

The two champions are set to clash for the third and likely final time in September. Their first two matchups were blockbuster bouts in 2017 and 2018. Their first encounter ended in a split-draw, while their follow-up bout ended in a majority decision victory for Alvarez.

Ahead of their final bout, it was announced that they have decided to enlist in VADA drug testing. This isn't completely unusual for high-level boxing matches, but it's still interesting to know that this is being done. This means that the two men can be tested at any time prior to their fight in September.

The information was broken by the World Boxing Council, who stated on their website:

"Today, with the trilogy set, both are hard at work in training camp. Complying with all the protocols established by the WBC, both fighters have shown their total willingness to cooperate with all VADA requirements, since Saul Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin belong to the Clean Boxing Program (CBP), for which both will be subject to random tests for their fight on September 17."

See the World Boxing Council's post about Alvarez/Golovkin 3 below:

Canelo Alvarez tested positive for banned substances in 2018

Part of the reason why Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin are enrolling in VADA testing is because their rivalry was somewhat impacted by drug testing.

Following their first fight in September 2017, the two men were instantly set for a rematch. They were supposed to clash in May of the following year, but the fight was postponed weeks before the contest due to Alvarez testing positive for banned substances.

The Mexican superstar tested positive for the steroid clenbuterol in March 2018. However, the traces of the substance in Alvarez's system were of very low levels. The champion alleged that he tested positive due to eating tainted meat. He was then promptly suspended for six months.

Following that suspension, the rivalry between the two took on a new layer. Alvarez stated that he wasn't a cheater, but Golovkin wasn't as convinced. The suspension played a large role in the build-up to their rematch later that year.

Now months ahead of their trilogy fight, let's hope that the VADA testing doesn't affect their final matchup.

