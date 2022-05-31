Eddie Hearn reveals how Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 actually became official 

In an interview with iFL TV, Eddie Hearn revealed how he put Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 together. Hearn explained that after the defeat of Alvarez by Dmitry Bivol, the trilogy made sense because Alvarez no longer had a sense of invincibility, which is what would draw fans in to see their third fight.

He stated:

"Bivol defeats Canelo Alvarez and we're like 'Okay, what are we gonna do with the Triple G fight because it's one of the biggest fights in boxing?' And the feeling was that it's a bigger fight now because the air of invincibility of Canelo Alvarez no longer exists, and I think that if he beats Bivol convincingly, people give Gennadiy Golovkin very little chances in that fight."

Eddie Hearn went on to state that it felt like 'now or never' for Alvarez to fight Golovkin. After the conclusion of their trilogy fight, Hearn revealed they are working to set up a rematch with Dmitry Bivol, but Alvarez vs. Gennadiy is the main focus.

Eddie Hearn says Joshua vs. Usyk II might be delayed

Eddie Hearn revealed that the match between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk could be delayed by a week or two. This is because they are waiting on a site deal in Saudi Arabia to be finalized.

He stated in the interview with iFL TV:

"We have agreed to a deal for the site and the working date of July 23rd. We are pretty much ready to announce. When you question about 'Will there be a delay?' I mean if there is, you're talking about two weeks. And it's for no other reason other than just time and making sure that we can promote the fight in the right way."

Fans can be assured that they will get to see Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr rematch on or near July 23rd, with only perhaps a week or two difference in time. Hearn confirmed the fight and the place has been agreed upon by both sides, so now it's down to securing the July 23rd slot.

