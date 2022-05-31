"No chance in a million years it goes 12 rounds" - Eddie Hearn on Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3

Eddie Hearn believes the upcoming trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17 will not go the distance. The Matchroom Boxing promoter has claimed that the matchup will be an “absolute thriller."

In an interview with iFL TV, Hearn talked highly of the rivalry between Alvarez and Golovkin. He said the animosity between the prizefighters will come into play and that will dictate the pace of the much-awaited faceoff:

“Trust me, this fight is absolutely huge and an absolute thriller. No chance in a million years it goes 12 rounds. I think I heard from Golovkin’s side that they didn’t like the fact that it won’t go 12 rounds. I’m not saying Canelo stops him. I’m saying that fight doesn’t go 12 rounds this time.”

He went on to say:

“They can’t stand each other. I could hardly even get a quote out of them for the press release. When I bring them together, you’ll see.”

Watch Eddie Hearn’s full interview with iFL TV:

Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) and Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) first fought in 2017 and then 2018 at middleweight. Their first meeting ended with a controversial split draw, while their second fight was won by Alvarez via majority decision.

Despite this, Golovkin and many boxing pundits still felt that the Mexican superstar wasn't deserving of the win.

Golovkin, 40, will look to make a final push for greatness and avenge his loss to Alvarez four years ago. Meanwhile, after Alvarez's shocking loss to WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol, he will be eager to redeem himself with a convincing win. The pair will fight for Alvarez’s Undisputed Super Middleweight Championship.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch in the works

The British promoter also recently revealed that Canelo is desperate to avenge his loss to Bivol.

In an interview with DAZN Boxing Show, Hearn revealed that he reached out to Bivol’s camp about a potential rematch with the Mexican superstar in May next year:

“We spoke to Bivol and to his team. We’re working towards the rematch of that fight on Cinco de Mayo next year. Canelo, there’s no way he won’t take that fight. He’s desperate to avenge [his loss].”

Alvarez recently failed to snatch the Russian’s WBA Light Heavyweight title on Cinco de Mayo weekend. He was soundly beaten by the much taller champion en route to a unanimous decision setback.

Watch Eddie Hearn talk about Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3:

