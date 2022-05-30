"We're working towards the rematch" - Eddie Hearn on Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol 2

Eddie Hearn assures that Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol will meet inside the squared circle once again.

This comes as Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KO) prepares to defend his Undisputed Super Middleweight Championship against arch-rival Gennadiy Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KO) in September.

Hearn, promoter and president of Matchroom, revealed that he reached out to Bivol’s camp about a potential rematch with the Mexican superstar in May next year.

The British promoter claimed that Alvarez is absolutely “desperate” to avenge his loss to Bivol earlier this month. When asked if a rematch between Alvarez and Bivol will still happen, Hearn told the DAZN Boxing Show:

“Yeah, for sure. It was an interesting conversation because Canelo wants to fight Bivol again. He obviously wants to fight 'GGG', as well. But really, I’m thinking about the timing for the 'GGG' fight and this is the moment. There’s only one time to fight 'GGG' and it’s on September. The Undisputed Super Middleweight Championship on the line, a big trilogy, this was the moment to do this.”

He went on to say:

“We spoke to Bivol and to his team. We’re working towards the rematch of that fight on Cinco de Mayo next year. Canelo, there’s no way he won’t take that fight. He’s desperate to avenge [his loss].”

Watch Eddie Hearn’s full interview on the DAZN Boxing Show below:

Alvarez recently failed to snatch the Russian’s WBA Light Heavyweight title on Cinco de Mayo weekend. He was soundly beaten by the much-taller champion en route to a unanimous decision setback.

The defeat to Bivol broke the Mexican's nine-year unbeaten streak. It also caused him to lose his pound-for-pound king title as he was dropped to sixth place by The Ring Magazine on their list.

Canelo Alvarez to rekindle rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin

Before avenging his shocking loss to Dmitry Bivol earlier this month, Canelo Alvarez will have to settle the score between himself and arch-nemesis Gennadiy Golovkin.

‘Cinnamon’ and ‘GGG’ are set for a trilogy fight this September. They first fought in 2017 and 2018 at middleweight. Their first meeting ended with a controversial split draw, while their second fight was won by Alvarez via majority decision.

Despite coming off a loss, Alvarez is the heavy favorite in his showdown with the 40-year-old Golovkin. However, the Kazakhstan-born fighter proved that he's not lost a step when he defeated Japan's Ryota Murata for the WBA (Super), IBF, and IBO Middleweight Titles last month via ninth-round technical knockout.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far