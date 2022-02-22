"I'll take care of him for you" - Conor Benn shows interest in fighting Kell Brook 

Conor Benn has seemingly set his eyes on his next opponent. 'The Destroyer' would like to fight Kell Brook next.

Benn was in attendance for last weekend's massive event between Amir Khan and Kell Brook. The decade-long feud between the two men came to a close with 'Special K' dominating the encounter. Brook defeated the Manchester-native in the sixth round via TKO.

Following the fight, Benn went backstage to meet with 'King'. A video on Twitter from talkSPORT's Michael Benson showed the meeting between the two U.K. fighters. 'The Destroyer' noted during his interaction with the former champion that he would take care of Kell Brook for him.

See Conor Benn's meeting with Amir Khan below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Conor Benn visiting Amir Khan in his dressing room after the Kell Brook defeat and saying: "I'll take care of him for you."



[📽️ MrBillsxx] Conor Benn visiting Amir Khan in his dressing room after the Kell Brook defeat and saying: "I'll take care of him for you."[📽️ MrBillsxx] https://t.co/SxvM857bIS

Benn has been out of the ring since the destruction of Chris Algieri in December 2021. The 25-year-old knocked out the former WBO junior welterweight champion in the fourth round in one of the best KO's of the year. Despite talk of him fighting fellow Brit talent Chris Eubank Jr. next, it seems that he has different plans now.

Conor Benn will likely fight Chris van Heerden next

Conor Benn may one day face off against Kell Brook. However, unless plans change, 'The Destroyer' will not meet 'Special K' in his next outing in the ring.

The rising prospect is apparently set for a date with Chris van Heerden next. Benn was first expected to face former WBO light welterweight champion Maurice Hooker later this year. Due to an injury to 'Mighty Mo' just a week after accepting the bout, he had to get a new opponent.

The South African quickly raised his hand and is now the frontrunner to fight Benn next. Van Heerden has been out of the ring since a December 2020 no-contest against Jaron Ennis in a bout for the vacant IBO welterweight championship.

While not official, if the bout is made official, it's likely going to be the biggest test of 'The Destroyer's' young career. The South African is a former IBO welterweight champion and has faced many notable boxers in his 16-year professional career, including the likes of Errol Spence Jr.

As of now, it remains to be seen when Conor Benn and Chris van Heerden will square off. However, if the 25-year-old is able to get through to the former champion, he may have a date with Kell Brook awaiting him next.

Edited by shilpa17.ram