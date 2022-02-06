"I fancy my chances at a catch weight" - Chris Eubank Jr.'s promoters open the door to a matchup against Conor Benn

Chris Eubank Jr.'s team has spoken up about a potential fight against Conor Benn. This fight would be a great next-generation fight, as their fathers also faced each other in the ring.

Chris Eubank took on Nigel Benn twice in the early 1990s in a classic British rivaly. Both fights were closely contested, with Eubank winning the first and going to a draw in the second. Now that both their sons are boxers, it only makes sense to continue the legacy.

Following Eubank Jr.'s last fight, Conor Benn took to Twitter to let everyone know that he would like to fight him at catchweight.

The once bitter rivals Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn are now great friends and in the corners of their sons. Chris Eubank Jr. is a title contender in the middleweight division who recently teamed up with Roy Jones Jr. In his last fight, he put on an impressive performance against Liam Williams, completely dominating for much of the contest. Conor Benn, on the other hand, is an undefeated welterweight.

The 25-year-old last fought against Chris Algieri in December last year and produced a stunning fourth round knockout. Benn is very technically sound and has great power for a welterweight, paired with speed and movement. He is a tough fight for any fighter and could definitely challenge for the titles after a few more fights.

Chris Eubank Jr. has his eyes set on a title shot

Even before his fight against local rival Liam Williams, Chris Eubank Jr. made it clear that he wanted a title shot next. Gennady Golovkin and Ryoto Murata are the names he wants to fight next.

Following his dominant performance over Liam Williams, he can definitely make a case for a title shot. With champions like Jermall Charlo and Demetrius Andrade, Eubank Jr. has a lot of names to pick from.

This sudden rise in form and confidence can be attributed to Roy Jones Jr. 'Next Gen' started working with him last year and has improved tremendously, especially in the technical aspects. He looked very comfortable and almost looked like he was holding back against Williams. This new Chris Eubank Jr. can pose a threat to any middleweight in the division.

