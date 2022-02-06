Chris Eubank Jr. sought to punish Liam Williams in dominant victory: "I wanted to teach this man a lesson"

The grudge match between Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Williams was about as lopsided as it gets. 'Next Gen' dominated 'The Machine' in their Cardiff clash on Saturday, winning via unanimous decision.

The bout was a dominant one for Eubank Jr. He knocked down Williams four times during the fight, and also taunted his foe throughout the contest. During the post-fight interview, he revealed that going the distance was the intention, and he wanted to punish Williams for his comments before the bout.

He said:

"I wanted to teach this man a lesson. He [Liam Williams] said some very menacing things to me. I wanted to punish him. I thought, 'I don't even wanna knock this guy out in the first round, I want to punish him. I want to teach him a lesson.' I wanna get people like that out of boxing.. It was a fun night."

'Next Gen's' post-fight comments are not very surprising. There was a lot of bad blood between the men going into the bout, with Williams even stating that he intended to kill his counterpart in the fight on Saturday.

In the end, it was Eubank Jr. who got the last laugh. His dominant victory has put him in prime position to get a massive fight in his next outing.

Chris Eubank Jr. would like to face Gennady Golovkin next

Chris Eubank Jr.'s victory over Liam Williams was a big one. However, it was just one step towards getting him back into title contention after losing his WBA interim Middleweight strap earlier this year.

He lost the title due to inactivity, having not defended the title since winning the belt in 2019. He opined that with a big win over 'The Machine' he would receive either a title shot, or a big name next.

Eubank Jr. decided to set his target on the IBF and WBO Middleweight Champion Gennady Golovkin. He called out 'GGG' before his fight against Williams. This callout was downplayed by the champion, who noted that he's stopped paying attention to fighters calling him out.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Gennady Golovkin asked about Chris Eubank Jr's call-outs: "I have stopped paying attention to people calling me out. It just looks cheap. It's not worth my attention at all." [ @SkySports Gennady Golovkin asked about Chris Eubank Jr's call-outs: "I have stopped paying attention to people calling me out. It just looks cheap. It's not worth my attention at all." [@SkySports]

However, with his victory now in the books, it's possible that he may secure his title shot against Golovkin next. Given the dominant fashion in which he defeated Williams, he might've captured 'GGG's' attention.

As of now, it remains to be seen if the two will share the ring. Fans of the Middleweight stars can expect news of their returns in the weeks to come.

