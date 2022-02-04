"Blood bath, his blood" - Liam Williams on his upcoming fight with Chris Eubank Jr.

Liam Williams has predicted his upcoming fight with Chris Eubank Jr. will be a "blood bath."

Williams is set to take on Chris Eubank Jr. this Saturday, February 5th. The highly anticipated Middleweight grudge match has been years in the making. With fight night inching closer, 'The Machine' has opened up on how he expects his upcoming bout to turn out.

During an interview with SecondsOut, Williams was asked how he thinks his fight against Eubank Jr. will go. Williams suggested that his upcoming matchup is going to be a bloody affair, however, only his opponent's blood will be shed in the process. Keeping his reply short, 'The Machine' replied:

"Blood bath, his blood."

Liam Williams is coming off a loss against Demetrius Andrade. On the flipside, Chris Eubank Jr. is on a five-fight winning streak. While it looks like Williams is more than ready to inflict damage on 'Next Gen', the latter cannot be underestimated. Eubank Jr. can certainly give Williams a tough fight.

Moreover, Eubank Jr. is on a great run of form going into this fight which will certainly help him with his confidence. It will be interesting to see how this highly anticipated grudge match turns out.

Liam Williams reveals how the rivalry with Chris Eubank Jr. started

Ahead of a highly anticipated grudge match against Chris Eubank Jr., Liam Williams has revealed how their grudge started. During the same interview with SecondsOut, 'The Machine' was asked to describe how their rivalry kicked off.

While recalling how their rivalry started, Williams suggested that it all began around 10-11 years ago at a gym. According to him, Eubank Jr. trained at the same gym as him to train and was pretty arrogant in his behavior. He said:

"It goes back like, petty really, like 10-11 years ago I was in a gym sparring and he comes in and you just being himself, very arrogant and all...didn't speak to anybody, didn't look at anybody. From that moment on I thought, I fu**ing hate this guy."

Watch Liam Williams' interview with SecondsOut below:

