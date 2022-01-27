Demetrius Andrade looking to vacate 160lb title to face Canelo Alvarez

Demetrius Andrade is looking to vacate his 160lbs title and move up to super-middleweight in an attempt to fight Canelo Alvarez.

'Boo Boo' was supposed to take on his mandatory challenger Janibek Alimkhanuly to defend his WBO middleweight championship. However, as per recent reports, Andrade might just choose to end his middleweight reign and move up to the 168lbs division.

As reported by Chris Mannix, Andrade is trying to get a fight with Zach Parker in the super-middleweight division. Interestingly, the winner of the fight will become the mandatory challenger for Canelo Alvarez:

"Demetrius Andrade intends to vacate his 160-pound title and move up to 168, sources told @SInow. Andrade's team is working on completing a deal to face Zach Parker, with the winner to become the mandatory for the super middleweight title held by Canelo Alvarez." reported Chris Mannix

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix Demetrius Andrade intends to vacate his 160-pound title and move up to 168, sources told @SInow . Andrade's team is working on completing a deal to face Zach Parker, with the winner to become the mandatory for the super middleweight title held by Canelo Alvarez. Demetrius Andrade intends to vacate his 160-pound title and move up to 168, sources told @SInow. Andrade's team is working on completing a deal to face Zach Parker, with the winner to become the mandatory for the super middleweight title held by Canelo Alvarez.

It is worth noting that Demetrius Andrade has been trying to book a fight with Canelo Alvarez for a while now. Even though it looked unlikely that the two will ever cross-paths, Andrade's move up to super-middleweight might just make the fight happen. We can certainly expect 'Boo Boo' to finalize his next move in the coming days.

Demetrius Andrade is coming off a victory against Jason Quigley

Andrade last stepped inside the squared circle back in November 2021 when he took on Jason Quigley. 'Boo Boo' stayed true to his words and made sure that he made quick work of his opponent.

Andrade showed his intent right from the start, securing a knockdown in the first round. Jason Quigley somehow managed to fight through the first round. However, 'Boo Boo' was determined to earn a statement victory to solidify his claim of being one of the best middleweights in the world.

Andrade eventually finished the job in the second round of the fight after the referee had seen enough. With his win over Quigley, Andrade took his pro-boxing record to 31-0 and will look to keep building on his impressive record in the future.

Also Read Article Continues below

It will be interesting to see when Andrade will return to the squared circle and against whom.

Edited by John Cunningham