"He's fighting nobodies"- WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade calls out Canelo Alvarez's recent choice of opponents

Canelo Alvarez's move to light heavyweight to fight Ilunga Makabu has received praise from those in the boxing community. However, some have seen this move as a way to avoid real challenges, especially Demetrius Andrade.

Andrade has been trying to book a fight with Canelo Alvarez for a while now and it seems he will have to wait a little longer. While recently speaking with iFL TV, the WBO middleweight champion took a shot at Canelo and his recent choice of opponents.

"There's a famous quote that goes, 'You're a champion, but you don't fight nobody.' That's what Canelo said to me. He's a champion and now look what he's showing, he's fighting nobodies." Said Demetrius Andrade

It is worth noting that Canelo Alvarez declined Andrade by claiming he does not fight anybody. 'Boo Boo' feels this is exactly what the Mexican is doing right now. He further claimed there are real fighters in the middleweight division who could've posed a real threat to Canelo, but he rather chose to move up in weight.

The Mexican, on the other hand, has already made it clear that he is doing what he wants. Canelo Alvarez successfully unified the super-middleweight division in 12 months and feels there is nothing more to prove in the division.

Will Canelo Alvarez ever fight Demetrius Andrade?

Demetrius Andrade has been on the list of potential opponents for Canelo Alvarez for a while now. However, the fight hasn't materialized.

With Alvarez fighting Ilunga Makabu next for the light heavyweight title and Andrade scheduled to fight Jason Quigley on November 19th to defend his WBO middleweight title, a potential bout between the two doesn't appear to be on the horizon either.

Although it is very unlikely that the two will ever cross paths, in the world of boxing nothing can be ruled out. Fans have expressed their desire to see Canelo Alvarez fight Demetrius Andrade, and we might just get the opportunity to see the same one day. However, it won't be anytime soon.

