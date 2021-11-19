"I can do whatever I want"- Canelo Alvarez explains why he chose to pursue the cruiserweight title despite his critics' remarks

Canelo Alvarez was recently approved by the WBC to pursue a world title in the cruiserweight division. After adding the final piece of the puzzle to become the unified super-middleweight champion, the Mexican now has his eyes set on bigger goals.

The pound-for-pound king is aiming to take on Ilunga Makabu for the crusierweight title. While many have commended Alvarez's fervor in taking on the daunting task of moving up to another weight class, some have accused him of running away from the likes of David Benavidez.

At the WBC convention recently, Canelo Alvarez was asked about his decision to move to cruiserweight rather than fight Benavidez. To which Canelo responded:

"Right now I can do whatever I want. I faced all the 168lbs world champions, I took the title from all of them. Now I do what I want."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Canelo Alvarez asked why he's opting to fight Ilunga Makabu at cruiserweight, rather than David Benavidez: "Right now I can do whatever I want. I faced all the 168lbs world champions, I took the title from all of them. Now I do what I want." Canelo Alvarez asked why he's opting to fight Ilunga Makabu at cruiserweight, rather than David Benavidez: "Right now I can do whatever I want. I faced all the 168lbs world champions, I took the title from all of them. Now I do what I want."

Canelo Alvarez made it clear that it's about what he wants rather than what people want from him. The 31-year-old Mexican phenom has already left an indelible mark on the sport of boxing.

However, despite his many achievements, he is showing no signs of slowing down. The Mexican is determined to prove how great he is and a win against Ilunga Makabu will help him cement his legacy.

World Boxing Council @WBCBoxing



The challenger and the champion or the crusierweight title 🔰



#wbcmx59 First time seeing each other. Canelo and Makabu.The challenger and the champion or the crusierweight title 🔰 First time seeing each other. Canelo and Makabu.The challenger and the champion or the crusierweight title 🔰#wbcmx59 https://t.co/kp6NtGaa9M

Alvarez recently had the opportunity to size Makabu up personally at the WBC convention. This was the first time Canelo and Makabu came face to face. The 200-pound WBC champion looked massive in front of Canelo. However, the Mexican will surely be a betting favorite when the two step inside the ring next year.

At what weight will Canelo Alvarez step in against Ilunga Makabu?

While speaking at the WBC convention, Canelo Alvarez announced that he will be looking to weigh-in at around 180lbs for the Makabu fight. While Ilunga Makabu will hit the scales at 200lbs and enter the ring even heavier on fight night, the Mexican isn't bothered to gain 32lbs from his last fight. He has faith in his skills and believes 180lb will be enough to handle Makabu.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Canelo Alvarez has said he expects to weigh in at around 180lbs for the Ilunga Makabu fight. Canelo Alvarez has said he expects to weigh in at around 180lbs for the Ilunga Makabu fight.

Edited by David Andrew