"They want to do things that prove how great they are"- Eddie Hearn discusses what the future holds for team Canelo Alvarez

It was recently announced that Canelo Alvarez is aiming to challenge Ilunga Makabu next for the WBC cruiserweight championship. Eddy Reynoso, Alvarez's head coach, had mentioned their intentions to move up in weight at the WBC convention. Consequently, the WBC has now approved the request and the fight is being targeted for May 2022.

Since the announcement, Canelo Alvarez has received mixed reactions. While many think that Alvarez is running away from David Benavidez, some think that Canelo is taking a really hard fight.

Matchroom boxing promoter Eddie Hearn sides with the latter. While recently speaking to Boxing Social, Eddie Hearn talked about how Canelo Alvarez and his team are looking to further cement their legacy.

"Canelo and Eddy they wanna make history. They want to do the things that prove how great they are and that's another example, if they can beat Makabu, of how great they are because he becomes a five division world champion."- said Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn is aware of the accolades Canelo and his team are chasing. Having worked with the pound-for-pound king on multiple occasions, the promoter has zero doubts regarding Alvarez's intentions to end his career as one of the greatest boxers to enter the ring.

Canelo Alvarez's achievements are truly remarkable. The 31-year-old has won championships in four weight classes in his illustrious career. And while many would have hung up their gloves by now, Alvarez is determined to build upon his resume.

Although the fight has not yet been made official, talks between the two camps have already ignited. With Makabu issuing a warning to Canelo Alvarez, the fight between the two looks certain.

Is Eddie Hearn planning on working with Canelo Alvarez in the future?

Canelo Alvarez worked with Matchroom Boxing for a couple of years after he moved away from Golden Boy promotions. It is worth noting that Canelo is currently a free agent and can lure in big money deals without signing a multiple fight deal with any promotion. His fight with Caleb Plant was bought by PBC and Showtime Sports.

After missing out on one of the biggest fights of the year, Eddie Hearn is looking to work with Canelo Alvarez again. During the same interview with Boxing Social, Hearn said:

"He's the biggest star in the sport right now and we wanna be working with him."

Canelo's next fight, in all probability, will be a bout against Ilunga Makabu. It will be interesting to see whether Eddie Hearn jumps in on the opportunity to make the fight happen or not.

